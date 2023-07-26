Bedding Industry Consumer Trend and Preferences Analysis Report by 2030

Bedding Industry Data Book – Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Blankets Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s bedding sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The Global Bedding Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Bed Linen Market Report Highlights

The global Bed Linen Market size was valued at USD 41.34 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of getting a good night’s sleep for their overall health and wellness. As a result, there is a growing demand for bed linen that is comfortable, soft, and promotes restful sleep.

The sheets & mattresses segment accounted for the largest share of the bed linen market in 2022. This is mainly attributed to this product being a common requirement in almost every house and hotel.

Consumers such as homeowners and hotels try to match the sheets and mattress covers with the room designs. Various design options such as floral, geometric, and checks are available in this segment, making it a huge category in the product segment.

With more development in the housing and hospitality sector, sheets and mattress cover types will continue witnessing a growth in demand.

Mattress Market Report Highlights

The global Mattress Market size was valued at USD 58.18 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The foam segment led the industry in 2021 owing to the increased preference for these products in the domestic and commercial sectors

The queen-size mattress segment led the industry in 2021 on account of the low cost of these products. Moreover, these mattresses provide more sleeping space than single- & double-size mattresses

The household segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the increasing availability of premium mattress products with numerous functional benefits

The online distribution channel segment is expected to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period

Asia Pacific was the largest region in 2021 and is expected to register a considerable CAGR over the forecast period due to changing lifestyles according to the recent trends in home décor

Pillows Market Report Highlights

The global Pillows Market size was valued at USD 16.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Consumers are looking for pillows that meet their specific needs and preferences, such as pillows that are soft or firm, have a certain shape or size, or are made from specific materials.

Moreover, people with health concerns, such as allergies, asthma, or sleep apnea, seek pillows that can address these issues and provide relief.

Advancements in pillow technology have also been boosting the demand for pillows offering overall comfort.

The demand for pillows is expected to rise in the commercial sector due to increasing emphasis on guest comfort in the hospitality sector.

The hospitality industry, including hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals, is placing a greater emphasis on guest comfort to provide a better guest experience. This includes providing high-quality pillows that offer the necessary support and comfort for a restful sleep.

Competitive Landscape

The recent developments and innovation strategies by market players have resulted in a positive impact on the market, wherein companies are focusing on investments in R&D activities to gain a competitive edge over other players. However, the market still witnesses moderate to high entry barriers owing to technological advancements, including process engineering, automation, and artificial intelligence by established players in the manufacturing processes.

Key players operating in the Bedding industry are:

Acton & Acton Ltd.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

American Textile Company

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Casper Sleep Inc.

