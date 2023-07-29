ELECTROLIBRE Provides Eco-Friendly Appliance Options For Your Home

MONTREAL, CANADA, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Eco-friendly appliance options are limited, but fortunately, Electrolibre Inc. is here to help. As a leading local appliance store, Electrolibre offers Montreal’s most outstanding selection of used and refurbished appliances. Electrolibre is an appliance store in Montreal, previously known as RV Dupuis.

They also offer new and used appliances, spare parts, and eco-friendly cleaning products to meet their customers’ needs. They don’t just stop at sales either; the company also offers a full range of appliance repair services and maintenance plans to ensure that their customers have a range of options to ensure their home appliances run efficiently and safely.

At Electrolibre, they care about the environment and recommend recovering appliances whenever possible. Unfortunately, buying new isn’t always the most sustainable option, so they strive to provide their customers with quality used appliances that will last them for years. The experts are happy to help everyone find the perfect machine for their home without sacrificing quality or sustainability.

The Dupuis family established the company that would become Electrolibre in 1976; the three brothers (René, Hervé, and André) have made it their mission to do things better, one day at a time, one electro after another. They decided to leave their daily routine and start a company by combining their abilities. They aim to provide a truthful option by doing things differently in the used appliances industry.

Instead, they’re dedicated to helping customers find reliable and affordable local ecological household products and a wide range of replacement parts of all brands. In 2021, they became Electrolibre and were committed to changing the industry into more human and eco-responsible. For over 50 years, Electrolibre has provided its customers with superior service and excellent quality products at competitive prices.

With a commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction, this Montreal store will have something for everyone looking for eco-friendly appliance options. Now, with a new generation of the Dupuis family running things, customers get to enjoy the company’s commitment to these values:

Decisive actions with solid convictions are crucial in creating an accountable future for future generations.

A sense of curiosity can encourage creativity and innovation, leading to the questioning of established norms and beliefs.

Working together towards a shared objective fosters a feeling of satisfaction and pride in taking ownership.

Their mission is to make improvements gradually and focus on one appliance at a time. The ultimate goal is to provide a unique purchasing experience to their customers by offering personalized services that cater to their needs and establish a long-lasting relationship using transparency. Electrolibre is proud to offer Montreal the best eco-friendly appliance selections and repair services as a company that wants to influence the world positively.

For more information about the business or to chat online, please visit their website.