Florida teachers receive free admission to Museum of Illusions Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — A new school year is right around the corner, and Museum of Illusions is offering teachers an experience for the senses all school year long.

Museum of Illusions Orlando at ICON Park is celebrating all that teachers do for our communities by offering them complimentary entry to the attraction.

Starting July 28, active Florida teachers and professors can redeem the complimentary ticket offer by presenting a valid school ID and email address. No need to register in advance.

To make the deal even better, teachers can purchase companion tickets at a discounted price of $19.99 and receive a 10% discount in the gift shop.

Teachers can redeem the offer by booking in-person or online. To book online, teachers can use code “TEACH23” to reserve a free ticket and code “BACK2SCHOOL” to reserve a discounted companion ticket. The code can only be used once per order and teachers will be asked to provide credentials upon arrival.

Museum of Illusions Orlando is the expert in “edutainment,” where education and fun intersect. Its collection of optical illusions is based on math, science and psychology — making it the perfect place for teachers to explore on their own time or bring their class for a unique and interactive field trip.

“Teachers are a vital part of the Central Florida community that Museum of Illusions Orlando calls home,” said Stephanie Berrios, sales and marketing manager. “They deserve to be recognized for their hard work all year long. We’re excited to hopefully teach them something about the world of optical illusions and see them stunned by our mind-bending exhibits.”

Museum of Illusions Orlando isn’t your average museum. You won’t find “do not touch” signs, get shushed by curators or have to follow around tour guides – Instead, it encourages guests to get a hands-on experience and explore all the wonders of the mind through more than 50 engaging exhibits.

To learn more about Museum of Illusions Orlando or to book tickets, visit https://moiorlando.com.

