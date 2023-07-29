Broadview Provides Senior Living at Purchase College

Rye Brook, New York, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Broadview is pleased to announce that they provide exceptional senior living in the Purchase College area. The university-based retirement living community is scheduled to open this fall, providing a comfortable living environment for the aging population.

Broadview is building comfortable senior apartments that can provide assisted living services, memory care, and more to help seniors maintain independence while living safely in comfortable apartments designed to meet their unique needs. With its convenient location alongside the university, seniors are encouraged to continue learning to keep their minds sharp and build a community for intergenerational learning. Residents will enjoy a comfortable place to live that helps them feel younger and more vibrant.

Broadview is taking retirement to the next level with their assisted living and independent living apartments. Seniors will have access to various amenities, including a dining hall, gardens, a heated indoor pool, a salon, a library, a movie theater, and more. The villa-style apartment complex offers everything seniors need to enjoy a better quality of life during their later years.

Anyone interested in learning about their senior living options can find out more by visiting the Broadview website or calling 1-914-417-4201.

About Broadview: Broadview is a university-based retirement living community offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care services to help seniors live a better quality of life. Each resident lives in a comfortable apartment with access to help when needed. The community offers various amenities that allow seniors to make the most of their later years.

Company: Broadview
Address: 6 International Drive, Suite 120
City: Rye Brook
State: NY
Zip code: 10573
Telephone number: 1-914-417-4201

