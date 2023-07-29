Elevating Video Production Capabilities: HDTV Supply Now Offers Newtek Video Products

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of cutting-edge audio-video solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Newtek Video Products to its comprehensive lineup. Newtek, a pioneer in live video production and IP-based technologies, is renowned for its innovative solutions that have revolutionized the way video content is created, produced, and distributed.

With the inclusion of Newtek Video Products, HDTV Supply is further strengthening its commitment to providing industry-leading solutions that cater to the diverse needs of content creators, broadcasters, and professionals in the audio-video industry.

Key highlights of the Newtek Video Products now available at HDTV Supply include:

1. TriCaster® Series: Newtek’s TriCaster® line offers a range of live video production systems, empowering users to create professional-quality, multi-camera productions with ease and flexibility.

2. NDI®-Enabled Products: Newtek’s Network Device Interface (NDI®) technology allows seamless video, audio, and data transmission over IP networks, enabling a connected and scalable production ecosystem.

3. MediaDS™ System: The MediaDS™ system enables users to stream video content to multiple platforms simultaneously, expanding the reach and impact of their productions.

4. TalkShow® Series: With TalkShow® products, users can enhance their live video productions by incorporating remote guests and experts from anywhere in the world.

5. PTZ Cameras: Newtek’s PTZ cameras deliver broadcast-quality video and offer remote control capabilities, making them ideal for live events, conferences, and studio environments.

“HDTV Supply is thrilled to offer Newtek Video Products to our valued customers,” said a spokesperson at HDTV Supply. “Newtek’s innovative solutions have set industry standards for live video production, and we are excited to empower our customers with cutting-edge technology that enhances their creative capabilities.”

To purchase Newtek Video products from HDTV Supply, just go to https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newtek-video-products.html

