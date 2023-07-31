Luxury Eyewear Market Expects US$ 40 Billion In 2023 & Predicted To Rise At 3.4% CAGR By 2033

The worldwide luxury eyewear industry size is predicted to be worth US$ 40 billion in 2023 and US$ 56 billion by the end of 2033. From 2023 to 2033, global demand for luxury eyewear is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%.

Increased use of smart devices, large discounts provided by online channels, and the ability to compare features and pricing are all contributing to an increase in sales of luxury eyewear via e-Commerce platforms. Users can leave product reviews on e-commerce websites, which improves the user experience and helps businesses discover client preferences.

Rising levels of consumer disposable money and fashion knowledge are related to market expansion. The increasing use of e-Commerce platforms and strategic collaborations amongst key industry participants are two prominent factors impacting market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

To increase market share and client base, top luxury eyewear producers are focusing on quality control, strategic mergers and acquisitions, product standards, and supply chain management. Key players in the global luxury eyewear market are focusing on providing novel eyewear designs that adhere to safety rules, are a versatile blend of comfort and affordability, and can be shown as fashionable accessories.

In 2019, Luxottica Group, acquired Barberini S.p.A., the world’s leading optical glass sun lens manufacturer. The acquisition enables the Group to improve its ‘made in Italy’ production and its know-how in glass sun and prescription lenses.

In, 2019, Safilo Group, reported that it has purchased a 70% stake in the California Company, Blenders Eyewear LLC. With Blenders, the company plans to support and accelerate its focus on e-Commerce and omnichannel retailing.

Key Players:

Luxottica Group

Safilo Group

Blenders Eyewear LLC

Kering

GrandVision NV

Fielmann AG

Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

Marcolin S.p.A

QSpex

Rodenstock GmbH

Warby Parker

Regional Analysis:

Market revenue is being boosted by an increase in millionaires and famous fashion influencers, as well as increased disposable money. Consumer interest in stylish things is driving market growth. Consumer affinity for high-end eyewear items, as well as increased affordability to purchase luxury sunglasses, are expected to boost market value.

Brand recognition, growing quality standards, and the existence of multiple notable fashion brands are driving market expansion in the United States. A surge in the local supply of UV-protected eyewear, as well as a growing trend of wearing trendy frames, are driving market growth.

Germany is a prominent fashion center. Individuals’ high living standards, the presence of significant competitors, and strong product demand are fueling market expansion. Rising consumer awareness of image and style is driving them to spend more money on fashionable eyewear, which will drive market value in the future years.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product Type : Eyeglasses Sunglasses

By Glass Type : Standard UV Protected

By Demographic : Men Women Kids

By Price Range : US$ 100 to 300 US$ 300 to 500 US$ 500 to 700 US$ 700 to 900 US$ 900

By Distribution Channel : e-Commerce Company Outlets/Franchises Multi-brand Stores Hospitals & Clinics Others



