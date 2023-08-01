Introducing Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Nakheel, a pioneering developer in Dubai, has unveiled its latest masterpiece, Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Resort, an exquisite resort-style destination that promises an unparalleled living experience in the heart of the city. Amidst the current boom in Dubai’s real estate market, this visionary project stands out as an enticing opportunity for those seeking a luxury lifestyle that seamlessly blends serenity and sophistication.

Dubai’s real estate sector has been witnessing an exceptional surge, with robust economic growth, increasing demand from international investors, and a flourishing tourism industry. The launch of Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Resort comes at a time when the city is witnessing unprecedented development, making it the ideal moment for individuals to secure their place in one of Dubai’s most sought-after locations.

Nestled on a resort-style island just off the coast of Dubai, Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Resort offers residents a haven of tranquility amidst the bustling cityscape. This unique location provides a serene escape from the urban hustle while still offering convenient access to the vibrant city life.

The resort-style living at Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Resort promises an array of exclusive benefits for its residents. From lounging on pristine private beach to enjoying world-class amenities, including infinity pools, top-notch fitness centers, and holistic wellness facilities, every aspect of life on the island is designed to cater to refined tastes and elevate the living experience to unprecedented heights.

The project boasts meticulously crafted residences that epitomize opulence and contemporary design. Each Rixos branded apartment, beach house and villa is a testament to architectural brilliance, offering spacious living spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and the finest finishes. Residents can bask in the comforts of modern luxury while enjoying seamless integration with the island’s natural beauty.

Given the current market conditions, investing in Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Resort is a strategic choice for astute buyers and investors. Dubai’s real estate market continues to experience consistent growth, driven by a robust economy, progressive government policies, and a thriving tourism sector. The island’s unique location and world-class amenities position it as an attractive investment proposition, with the potential for significant appreciation in value over time.

Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Resort represents a lifestyle choice that is synonymous with sophistication and exclusivity. This visionary project reflects the city’s commitment to providing exceptional living experiences that rival the best in the world. With the launch of this exquisite resort-style destination, Nakheel further cements its position as a leader in creating iconic developments that redefine Dubai’s real estate landscape.

For more information about Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences and choosing your preferred unit, please get in touch with Monica Garcia Ricardo, Founder/Broker at Nine Way Real Estate L.L.C, www.ninewayrealestate.com

Completion 30/12/2026. Project #2719. Escrow #019000078015

Trusted. Experienced. Private

Nine Way Real Estate is at the forefront of property investment advisory in Dubai, and aims to bring the best investments in the market, helping clients shape the best property portfolio to reality. Nine Way Real Estate helps buyers identify investments that meet their needs, conduct due diligence, and support them through all transaction phases.

More information about Nine Way Real Estate is available on Company website http://ninewayrealestate.com

Company Name: Nine Way Real Estate

Contact Person: Monica Garcia Ricardo

Email: info@ninewayrealestate.com

Phone: +971585500818

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates