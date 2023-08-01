Lucintel Forecasts Calcium Hydride Market to Reach $1,012.8 Million by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the calcium hydride market is projected to reach an estimated $1,012.8 million by 2028 from $805.0 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of this material for hydrogen generation and a liquid and gas drying agent and growing utilization of hydrogen gas in industrial processes like ammonia and methanol manufacture.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in calcium hydride market by purity (≤ 99% and above 99%), application (hydrogen generation, reducing agent for metal oxides, drying agent, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Above 99% market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on purity, the calcium hydride market is segmented into ≤ 99% and above 99%. Lucintel forecasts that the above 99% market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the widespread use of 99.5% pure calcium hydride as a portable hydrogen generating agent.

“Within the calcium hydride market, the hydrogen generation segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the hydrogen generation segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of this material for the product of hydrogen.

“Asia pacific will dominate the calcium hydride market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the massive calcium hydride production and consumption in the region.

Major players of calcium hydride market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Albemarle, Materion, SHINYA CHEM, Anhui Wotu Chemical, and Noah Technologies are among the major calcium hydride providers.

