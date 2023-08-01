Data-Driven Health: Key Strategies Revealed in Digital Health Industry Research 2022-2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Digital Health Industry | Forecast 2030

Digital Health Industry Data Book – Tele-Healthcare, mHealth, Healthcare Analytics and Digital Health System Market

The global Digital Health Industry size was valued at USD 211.0 billion as of 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Digital Health Industry USD 211.0 billion in 2022 18.6% CAGR (2022-2030) Tele-Healthcare Market Size USD 87.6 billion in 2022 23.5% CAGR (2022-2030) mHealth Market Size USD 56.8 billion in 2022 10.8% CAGR (2022-2030) Healthcare Analytics Market Size USD 35.3 billion in 2022 21.4% CAGR (2022-2030) Digital Health System Market Size USD 31.4 billion in 2022 6.1% CAGR (2022-2030)

Healthcare Analytics Market Growth & Trends

The global healthcare analytics market size is expected to reach USD 167.0 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The increase in capital investments by the healthcare industry in the IT sector for better management and cost-effective patient care are key growth factors for the healthcare analytics market.

Descriptive analytics holds the biggest revenue share, its use in studying historical data has been successfully and widely adopted during the pandemic for studies on patient populations, the current method of analysis has been studying historical data to devise actionable insights for professionals to act on. Predictive analytics accounted for the fastest growth owing to the ability to provide future prospects for growth and for delivering better results.

By component, the services component had the largest revenue share in 2022, owing to the majority of healthcare institutes outsourcing their data analytics to third-party vendors. A large number of data analytics companies have been collaborating with the institutions to deliver meaningful insights for better patient care and for maximizing their profits by cost-cutting. Better patient monitoring, and care are key factors for the growth of this component.

mHealth Market Growth & Trends

The global mHealth market size is expected to reach USD 130.6 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of mHealth apps and technologies by physicians and patients and rise in penetration of internet and smartphone connectivity are among the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market. Besides, increasing government initiatives towards the digitalization of healthcare services are also anticipated to boost the adoption of mobile health platforms.

Based on component, mHealth apps dominated the market and accounted for revenue share of 75.4% in 2021. This high share is attributable to constantly developing startup ecosystems across the globe and increasing investments by key players to develop new health-based apps. In addition, benefits provided by these apps in maintaining health and lifestyle and managing health condition are some of the other factors boosting the growth of the segment.

Based on services, the monitoring services segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 61.5% in 2022. Monitoring services mainly involve the observation of health conditions, diseases, and other complicated medical parameters for a defined time. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing preference for remote monitoring services in post-acute care are some of the factors contributing to the growth of this segment. In addition, increasing investments by the key players in mobile health apps for patient monitoring is also expected to propel the segment growth over the years.

Competitive Landscape

Increasing demand for technologically advanced digital health platforms and services are increasing competition in the market and thus, forcing key players to introduce new solutions in the market. Additionally, it is projected that rising industry consolidation activities, such as acquisitions and mergers by the leading market participants, as well as expanding efforts in R&D of digital health applications by key players, is also expected to boost the market share. Increasing funding and growing awareness and acceptance to adopt healthcare application is further projected to open new opportunities for the market especially at entry level.

Some startups which have received funding in 2021

In August 2021, Genomic Medical raised USD 60 million in their series C funding which was led by Casdin Capital and Google Ventures. Genomic Medical focuses on enhancing telemedicine services by incorporating genomic medicine for everyday use.

In May 2021, Aetion received a funding of USD 110 million in their series C funding by B Capital and Foresite Capital. The company provides real world evidences and analytics to life science companies, payers and regulatory agencies.

In May 2021, Noom, a weight management app raised USD 540 million in their series F round which was led by Silver Lake Management LLC.

In March 2021, Tyto Care, gained the funding of USD 50 million in their series D funding round by Tiger Global Management and Qumra Capital. The company is into building remote care solutions and tele-health platforms.

