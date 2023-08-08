Infraveo launches Cloud Team to revolutionize the approach to hiring top developers.

Ahmedabad, India, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Infraveo Technologies has recently unveiled its groundbreaking Cloud Team, a powerhouse of talented developers available for hire on a full-time, part-time, and hourly basis to help enterprises to redefine their strategy. Businesses can harness the expertise of Cloud Team without the constraints of traditional recruitment processes. They can curate their developer’s team by choosing proficiency across a wide range of languages, platforms, and technologies.

A business must train and develop the knowledge base of existing employees according to the projects’ needs. In addition to this, it is necessary to hire talent that keeps up with the constantly changing technology. But it converts to hefty expenses on the business end. Cloud Team by Infraveo is, however, equipped to tackle diverse projects, enabling companies to accelerate their digital transformation and stay ahead in today’s competitive tech landscape.

With a seamless onboarding process and the collective expertise of developers to drive innovation, meet project deadlines, and achieve strategic goals, it has been anticipated that Cloud Team will result in a significant reduction in development time and costs, with potential savings of up to 40% for businesses that adopt this transformative approach.

The Cloud Team’s developers differ from the traditionally hired in-house developers in the following manner:

Cost-effective: The cost associated is much lower than employing in-house developers.

Reliability: Worry about developers leaving the project in between is eliminated.

Desired Results: Cloud Team’s developers always use updated tools and methods; therefore, the results are always satisfactory.

Access the best: Build your team without settling for a less-than-stellar deal.

Expert Developers: Build a team of developers with industry experts by hiring them based on their skills and expertise in their respective fields.

As businesses seek to optimize their development efforts and drive innovation, the launch of Cloud Team marks a pivotal moment in our company’s journey, said Mr. Anand Sharma, CEO of Infraveo Technologies. We have designed Cloud Team to give businesses the peace of mind that comes from knowing that their technology is in experts’ hands. We are confident that our new service will quickly become an indispensable resource for businesses of all kinds, and we can’t wait to help companies take their technology to the next level, he further added.

About Infraveo Technologies

Infraveo Technologies, India’s best privately owned IT engineering company as recognized by Acquisition International, an international monthly digital business magazine and ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified company, was founded in 2017 by Mr. Anand Sharma. The company holds a wide range of expertise in web development, mobile app development, custom software development, managed IT, and cloud computing services. Along with this, they also offer IT support and IT consultancy.