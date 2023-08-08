Prime Hospitals Recognized among the “Greatest Community Hospitals” in the Nation

Ontario, California, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Five Prime Healthcare hospitals have been recognized among the top Community Hospitals in the United States by Becker’s Healthcare. A total of 153 facilities nationwide were highlighted for their clinical excellence, compassionate care, and economic impact on their communities. Inclusion on this list was based on data from U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, CMS star ratings, The Leapfrog Group safety grades, and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

This recognition is a testament to the commitment of our staff and physicians at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Missouri; Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada; Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite, Texas; Desert Valley Hospital in Victorville, California and Lehigh Regional Medical Center in Lehigh, Florida. These teams have achieved national standards for quality and safety, ranking them among the nation’s best.