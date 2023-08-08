Personal Protective Equipment Sector End-use Estimates and Scope Analysis by 2030

Personal Protective Equipment Industry Data Book Covers Hand Protection Equipment, Fall Protection, Respiratory Protection Equipment Market, Industrial Protective Clothing, and Protective Footwear Market

The global Personal Protective Equipment industry generated over USD 91.55 billion in 2021 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Hand Protection Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global hand protection equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 37.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing awareness concerning workers’ health and safety in the healthcare, oil & gas, construction, and manufacturing sectors are anticipated to drive the industry growth.In the healthcare industry, workers have to use sharp tools and precarious chemicals and the adoption of the product has increased in the chemicals industry as the workers come in direct contact with solvents and flammable liquids. Thus, increased product demand across various end-use industries is anticipated to drive industry growth.

To reduce workplace hazards, companies have established safety policies and prioritized workers’ safety. This has helped limit the negative effects on overall operational expenses in the form of arbitrated settlements or compensation. With the high prevalence of infectious diseases, there is an increase in the need for hand protection devices in the healthcare industry.Manufacturers of the product adopt several strategies, including acquisitions, mergers, and joint ventures to enhance their market penetration. For instance, in January 2022, Kimberly-Clark Corp. announced the launch of nitrile gloves, which will provide high comfort and high tactile sensitivity without compromising workers’ health and safety.

Fall Protection Market Growth & Trends

The global fall protection market size is expected to reach USD 4.77 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The global industry is primarily driven by the growing demand for workers’ safety, coupled with mandated policies by regulatory agencies for companies to maintain worker safety in various end-user industries. Fast-paced GDP growth and increasing employment in industries across the Asia Pacific and the Middle East have increased the focus on workers’ safety. Companies are emphasizing worker safety and establishing safety norms to avoid fall accidents, which have a negative influence on operating expenses in the form of compensation and arbitrated settlements, hence aiding industry growth.

The ongoing innovations in product development for manufacturing products that offer improved comfort, functionality, and movement, while adhering to regulatory standards, through the use of improved fabrics and materials are anticipated to fuel the industry growth. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) allocated USD 250 million as a loan for the National Industrial Corridor Development Program of India (NICDP) in November 2021 for the construction of 11 industrial corridors connecting 17 states of India. Such initiatives are anticipated to increase product demand during the forecast period.

Growing population, rapid industrialization in developing nations, increasing construction activities worldwide, and the rising popularity of recreational activities like rock climbing and ice climbing are some of the major factors anticipated to propel the industry growth during the forecast period. Companies are launching new products to strengthen their product portfolio. In September 2020, McNetiq launched a series of magnetic anchors intended for fall protection for workers when working at heights and this is used in places constructed of steel and not having edge protection. This product launch also helped the company diversify its product portfolio.

Industrial Protective Clothing Market Growth & Trends

The global industrial protective clothing market size is expected to reach USD 31.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Industrial protective clothing demand is predicted to rise significantly as worker safety concerns and stringent government regulations arise in the manufacturing, chemical, oil & gas, and construction industries.

The COVID-19 had a detrimental influence on the need for industrial protective clothing, as it has reduced industrial activity throughout the world. On the contrary, one of the market’s positive effects of the Covid-19 is an increase in demand from pharmaceutical industries due to an increase in research & development activity for vaccine development.

Stringent government laws governing employee safety; compel employers to conform with industry standards and increased top management concerns about employee health and safety, along with an increase in work floor deaths in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil due to a lack of protective equipment, these factors are expected to fuel product demand.

Industrial protective clothing is used in a variety of industrial environments to prevent accidents such as moisture, falling items, wounds, slips, chemical spillages, and others that are harmful to the legs and feet. The growing industrial demand coupled with the adoption of industrial protective clothing is anticipated to propel the demand.

Rising awareness of the need of preventing workplace accidents and fatalities is likely to drive demand even higher. Industrial innovations are anticipated to increase the chemical, cold, mechanical, and ballistic & fire resistance of these products which is expected to have a positive influence on the market growth.

