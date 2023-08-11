Javier Garcia becomes The New Owner at Lapels Cleaners of Buckeye

Buckeye, AZ and Naples, FL, 2023-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Lapels Cleaners, an innovative, 100% sustainable garment care company headquartered in Naples, Florida, recently announced that Lapels Cleaners of Buckeye is under new ownership. Last month, Javier Garcia became owner of the dry cleaning plant and store located at 1510 S Watson Road, Buckeye, Arizona.

“Lapels Cleaners has been received very well here in Buckeye and we’re excited to continue that with the environmentally friendly cleaning methods Lapels has developed,” said David Grippi, Lapels Cleaners’ chief operating officer. “At Lapels, we use a sustainable, non-toxic method for dry cleaning clothes. Subsequently, clothes feel better when you wear them and last longer while doing no harm to the environment.”

Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry cleaning experience over the past two decades. Part of that effort includes a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative.

Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process.

Lapels Cleaners also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services.

Lapels offers it’s customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and convenient Home Delivery to all its customers.

Lapels Cleaners of Buckeye is open Monday through Friday, 7:00am to 6pm; Saturday, 10 am to 2pm. For complete information, please call 623-327-9201 or visit https://mylapels.com/locations/buckeye/.

Lapels Cleaners – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Cleaners store offers a full slate of services, including dry cleaning; wash, dry & fold; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; shoe repair.

Lapels Cleaners has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Cleaners has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Cleaners and Clean Brands CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Cleaners is part of Clean Brands, a franchisor for the largest garment care company on the planet. Clean Brands’ holdings include: Lapels Cleaners (https://mylapels.com/), Martinizing Cleaners (https://www.martinizing.com), 1-800-Dry Clean (https://www.1-800-dryclean.com), and Pressed4Time (https://pressed4time.com).

Clean Brands corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Suite 210 in Naples, FL.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Cleaners, contact Michael Eisner at meisner@cleanfranchisebrands.com or 781-829-8780.