Championing Dental Radiance: Exploring the Cosmetic Products Sector

Cosmetic Dental Products Industry | Forecast 2030

Cosmetic Dental Products Industry Data Book – Teeth Whitening, Dental Implants, Dental Crown & Bridges and Dental Veneers Market

Grand View Research, Cosmetic Dental Products industry databook collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Cosmetic Dental Products Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Cosmetic Dental Products Industry USD 21.0 billion in 2022, 7.4% CAGR (2023-2030)

Teeth Whitening Market Size USD 7.2 billion in 2022, 5.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Dental Implants Market Size USD 4.6 billion in 2022, 9.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Dental Crown & Bridges Market Size USD 2.8 billion in 2022, 8.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Dental Veneers Market Size USD 6.3 billion in 2022, 7.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Dental Crowns And Bridges Market Growth & Trends

The global dental crowns and bridges market size is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. IT is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period. Growing number of dental disorders is expected to drive the growth. Moreover, rising medical tourism and demand for cosmetic surgery are projected to majorly affect the growth.

North America is the dominating market for dental crowns and bridges owing to favorable reimbursement policies for the employees. Furthermore, increasing awareness for these reimbursement policies and growing geriatric population are anticipated to propel the regional market in the forthcoming years.

Dental Veneers Market Worth $4.3 Billion By 2030 | CAGR: 8.3%

The global dental veneers market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030. The rising prevalence of oral diseases, disorders, and conditions, growing demand for aesthetic dental procedures, evolving dental tourism worldwide, and increasing disposable income in developing regions are some of the factors contributing to market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the worldwide economy. Several regions were on lockdown, prohibiting overseas markets and enforcing immigration restrictions, contributing to a slowdown in the improvement of the healthcare industry, particularly dentistry. Dental services were severely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic as dental care was closed owing to the imposed social distancing guidelines. However, the market is now witnessing a recovery trend, and dental care services are getting back on track.

Teeth Whitening Market Growth & Trends

The global teeth whitening market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2030, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2030. Factors such as an increase in awareness concerning oral hygiene and advancements in cosmetic dentistry procedures are driving the demand for teeth whitening products.

A recent survey by Mintel/Greenfield Online showed that 67% of American adults have tried to whiten their teeth in one way or another. Almost 24% of them have used an over-the-counter product for the same indicating the rising popularity of teeth whitening procedures.

Remedent Inc., which is a dental product manufacturer and distributor specializing in cosmetic dentistry, stated that 86% of people opt for cosmetic dentistry to improve physical attractiveness and self-esteem. It also stated that teeth whitening is the most popular cosmetic procedure accounting for 32% of the cosmetic procedure in practice.

Dental Implants Market Growth & Trends

The global dental implant market size is expected to reach USD 9.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for tooth replacement has provided good growth potential to the market. The increasing number of dental injuries owing to road accidents and sports injuries are some of the major factors boosting the market growth.

With growing aesthetic awareness, people are exploring more treatment options, which is leading to the growth of the market. For instance, as per the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry data, more than 95.0% of individuals across the globe believe that their smile is a vital social asset and nearly 84.0% revealed to be under increased pressure to perfect their smile, thus increasing the product demand. Dental implants are considered the only restorative technique that preserves and stimulates natural bone. Owing to the growing number of edentulous people, the demand for prosthetics is increasing, which is expected to be one of the major impact-rendering drivers for the market.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are focusing on strategic initiatives, such as the introduction of novel products through customization according to consumers’ needs, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions, to expand their product portfolio and extend leadership positions in the field of dental implantology. Moreover, the competition between key players will turn intense in the coming years as they are focusing more on geographical expansion, strategic collaborations, and partnerships through mergers & acquisitions. In May 2020, Straumann Group announced a new zygomatic implant solution for patients with severe jawbone loss in collaboration with Southern Implants. The new solution combines proven implant design features with the advantages of Straumann’s BLX and BLT implant prosthetic range.

This section in the final deliverables also highlights various initiatives taken by the key companies in the recent past that strongly impacts this market space.

