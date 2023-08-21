Antenna Experts Official Launches Horn Antenna in Canada

Ontario, Canada, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Horn antennas are developed for microwave frequencies and have a shape like that of a horn. Now, customers in Canada will easily get horn antennas from the official site of Antenna Experts. The company has started offering a Horn Antenna in various parts of Canada.

At the launch event of the company, the CEO says, “It is a moment of honor to introduce a High Gain Horn Antenna in Canada for the convenience of the customers. We have specifically introduced this product in Canadian markets after looking at the increasing demand.

This antenna is developed with the help of the best and tested components. Our excellent team of engineers and technicians has worked hardtop manufacture this horn antenna. It took many years for our company to manufacture this product. It is one of the best products that we have launched for our customers in Canada.”

Special Features Explained at the Event

Talking about the features of the product, the CEO further adds, “This is a good UHF Horn Antenna made of rust-free and solid components. It can work even in harshest weather conditions. Our product does not rust or get damaged due to water, winds, snow, pollutants, or industrial elements.

Our company has brought the best horn antenna for microwave frequency. It has a simple design and can be conveniently connected to a coaxial feeder and waveguide. Besides, the antenna also gives a better performance than other VHF and UHF antennas. It is easy to install our VHF Horn Antenna with the help of mounting brackets. This antenna is easy to clean and store anywhere.”

About Antenna Experts

Antenna Experts is a reputed Horn Antenna manufacturer with years of experience and excellence. It manufactures durable and premium-grade products according to the requirements of the clients. The company offers all its products at low prices in the national and international markets.

Antenna Experts manufactures multiple types of antennas such as FTS antenna, Jammer Antenna, UAV Anti Drone Antenna, Military Discone Antenna, High Gain Helical Antenna, High Gain Antenna, and High Gain ATC Antenna.

It offers the best quality service to the customers. The company has also gained a top rank on the Google search engine for offering the best products and excellent services. It provides various types of antennas in different parts of Ca