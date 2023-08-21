Quicklly Strengthens Culinary Team with Rashne Desai’s Appointment

CHICAGO, IL, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Quicklly, the nation’s leading one-stop marketplace for South Asian and Indian cuisine, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rashne Desai as Consulting Vice President of Culinary Operations. Bringing a wealth of expertise and passion for culinary innovation, Rashne will play a key role in developing and enabling an assortment of restaurant-quality Indian and South Asian meals at Quicklly.

Rashni Desai Joins Quicklly

Rashne’s impressive culinary journey spans three decades, with a remarkable track record at Whole Foods Market in various senior roles, including Prepared Foods, Bakery, and Retail Grocery Operations. She led with excellence, establishing operating standards that set a company-wide benchmark for culinary craftsmanship, product development, and merchandising. During her tenure at Whole Foods, she played a pivotal role in transforming the Prepared Foods Program into a differentiating factor for the company.

Commenting on her new role, Rashne expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I am excited to join the Quicklly Team. I instantly connected with the company’s conscious culture of individual empowerment and its mission to curate a best-in-class assortment of South Asian food that is ready to eat from the convenience and comfort of one’s home.” She adds, “I’m looking forward to curating these meals by championing legacy family recipes, authentic ingredients, and flavor combinations.”

Quicklly aims to leverage Rashne’s extensive network of industry relationships to drive incremental growth and solidify its presence in the marketplace. The shared vision is to establish Quicklly as a leading and go-to source of premium quality South Asian meals readily available for its customers. “Our culinary experiences are now amplified by the real-time sharing of delightful moments on social media. As the world becomes more interconnected, food transcends borders, becoming a compelling medium of self-expression, a true reflection of our identities through our culinary choices,” Rashne passionately reveals.

“In this dynamic retail landscape, a remarkable opportunity emerges for South Asian cuisine. The demand for authentic and hyper-local regional flavors, coupled with a preference for traditional ingredients, has never been more palpable,” she adds with fervor.

With Rashne’s addition to the team, Quicklly will continue to prioritize and enhance its offerings to include a ‘something for everyone’ assortment of South Asian delicacies that satisfy and delight diverse palates of health-inspired, plant-based, and food-adventurous customers who are craving dishes with unique, global flavors. She will work closely with the sales team, contributing to the development and execution of winning retail strategies, merchandising, and pricing approaches.

Quicklly’s COO, Pritesh Velankar, adds, “The team at Quicklly is looking forward to an exciting chapter of growth and innovation under Rashne’s guidance and leadership. Together, we are dedicated to redefining the culinary experience for Indian cuisine enthusiasts and extending Quicklly’s reach and impact across the nation.”