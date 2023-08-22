Lucintel Forecasts Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market to Reach $265.8 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the biodegradable superabsorbent material market is projected to reach an estimated $265.8 billion by 2028 from $193.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of these materials in the agriculture, adult incontinence product, disposable diaper, and feminine hygiene applications and significant need for environmentally friendly materials in the polymers industry to manage the industrial waste.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in biodegradable superabsorbent material market by product (polyvinyl alcohol, polyitaconic acid, polyacrylamide, and polysaccharides), application (disposable diapers, adult incontinence products, female hygiene, agriculture, medical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Polyvinyl alcohol market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the biodegradable superabsorbent material market is segmented into polyvinyl alcohol, polyitaconic acid, polyacrylamide, and polysaccharides. Lucintel forecasts that the polyvinyl alcohol market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the extensive use of this alcohol in a variety of liquid absorption applications, including new-born’s diapers and adult incontinence products owing to its improved water retention properties.

“Within the biodegradable superabsorbent material market, the disposable diaper segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the disposable diaper segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the continuous introduction of advanced products like adult pants and sanitary products featured with ultra-thin fabric and enhanced absorption and retention capabilities and growing need for baby care items caused by expanding populations in emerging nations.

“Europe will dominate the biodegradable superabsorbent material market in near future”

Europe will remain the largest region due to the high demand for these materials among manufacturers in order to create affordable and unique products and on-going introduction of improved baby diapers with numerous structural modifications in the region.

Major players of biodegradable superabsorbent material market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. The Lubrizol, BASF SE, ADM, Amereq, and SNF are among the major biodegradable superabsorbent material providers.

