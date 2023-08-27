Visit Russell Finex at India Foodex 2023

Visit Russell Finex at the India Foodex 2023 to see our industry leading sieving and filtration solutions

New Delhi, India, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Russell Finex is excited to participate at India Foodex 2023 and demonstrate their range of high-quality separation equipment. As the global leader in separation equipment, the company is thrilled to be presenting at one of India’s biggest exhibitions for the food and beverage industry. Whatever the sieving and filtration requirements may be, Russell Finex is there to assist.

 

Attendees can meet Russell Finex’s team of friendly and experienced sales engineers in BIEC, Bengaluru, India, between August 25 – 27 at Hall 1, Stand G 4 – 5. The team will be happy to discuss projects and provide a ‘hands-on’ experience of how Russell Finex’s solutions can enhance processing.

