Lucintel Forecasts Gas Separation Membrane Market to Reach $2.0 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the gas separation membrane market is projected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2028 from $1.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for biogas and natural gas production, increasing number of research and development activities to improve the efficacy of gas separation membranes, and stringent government regulations governing GHG emissions.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in gas separation membrane market by material type (polyimide & polyaramide, polysulfone, cellulose acetate, and others), module (hollow fiber, spiral wound, plate & frame, and others), application (nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, carbon dioxide removal, vapour/gas separation, vapour/vapour separation, and air dehydration), end use industry (chemicals, oil & gas, power generation, pharmaceuticals, pollution control, and others), and region.

“Polyimide & polyaramide market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material type, the gas separation membrane market is segmented into polyimide & polyaramide, polysulfone, cellulose acetate, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the polyimide & polyaramide market is expected to remain the largest segment due to owing to its high stability in chemical & thermal strength and mechanical strength and good mechanical properties.

“Within the gas separation membrane market, the carbon dioxide removal segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the carbon dioxide removal segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its growing demand for better processing and transmission of natural gas.

“Asia pacific will dominate the gas separation membrane market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, increasing natural gas consumption in the industrial, residential, and commercial applications, and growing demand of carbon dioxide removal from reservoirs.

Major players of gas separation membrane market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Air Products and Chemicals, UBE Corporation, Air Liquide Advanced Seperations, DIC Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, and Generon are among the major gas separation membrane providers.

