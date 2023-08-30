Food and Beverage ERP Solutions Sourcing Intelligence, Pricing Models and Revenue Forecasts 2030

Food and Beverage ERP Solutions Category Overview

The food and beverage ERP solutions category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030.Consumers are increasingly seeking transparency and traceability in the food and beverage business, which is fuelling this category’s growth. ERP solutions can help businesses to track the origin of their ingredients and products, which can in turn help ensure food safety and meet consumer demand. The supply chain for the food and beverage industry is complex and has a wide range of players. ERP solutions can help businesses to optimize their supply chains, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

Technologies such as cloud computing, barcode scanning, and RFID labels are used under this category. Cloud computing offers a cost-effective and scalable solution for hosting ERP software, enabling remote access to data and applications. Barcode scanning is a fast and efficient method for tracking inventory and materials, improving traceability and supply chain efficiency. RFID labels, a more advanced technology, can track inventory and materials in real-time, even in remote locations, preventing fraud and enhancing security. Both technologies are crucial for businesses with remote or mobile workers.

Due to the industry’s diversity, constant advances in technology, and strong rivalry, the category for the food and beverage ERP solutions sector is highly fragmented. Since businesses of different kinds operate in various locations, there is no standardized ERP system for the food and beverage industry. Due to industry competition, ERP vendors find it difficult to keep up with these developments, and there is a demand for creative solutions to boost productivity and efficiency. As a result, food and beverage organizations struggle to find the best ERP solution for their requirements.

User-based pricing is a common pricing model in the food and beverage ERP solutions category, charging businesses based on the number of users they plan to use. This model is common for on-premises ERP solutions and is popular in the food and beverage ERP solutions market. It offers advantages such as scalability, flexibility, and transparency, making it an attractive option for businesses. Businesses can adjust the pricing model as needed, pay for the number of users they need, or pay for a set number of users and then pay for additional users on a per-user basis. This transparent pricing model allows businesses to easily understand their price and how the number of users affects the solution’s price. This category consists of major cost components including software license, implementation, maintenance, hardware, consulting, and training. The software license is a significant part of ownership, while implementation includes training, customization, and data migration. For the medium-sized food manufacturer, the software license cost is around USD 30,000. Maintenance costs include ongoing support and support, while hardware costs include servers, storage, and networking equipment.Consulting services assist in software implementation and optimization, while training costs employees on software usage. The hardware cost is around USD 25,000 – USD 35,000.

Food and Beverage ERP Solutions Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

The US and China have large, mature food and beverage industries, leading to a high demand for ERP solutions. The adoption of these solutions is high, indicating a large pool of skilled labor and resources available for their implementation and use. This demonstrates the significant role of ERP solutions in the food and beverage sector. To implement an ERP solution, one should define the needs by understanding the current business processes, challenges, and goals. Some of the best sourcing practices considered are researching different vendors, comparing features and pricing, and getting quotes from multiple options. One should also consider the vendor’s experience in the food and beverage industry to ensure they understand industry challenges and regulations.

List of Key Suppliers

SAP

Oracle

Microsoft Dynamics

Infor

Sage

Epicor

Syspro

JDA

Manhattan

Hanatech

