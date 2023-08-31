Lucintel Forecasts Point of Purchase Packaging Market to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the point of purchase packaging market is projected to reach an estimated $20.6 billion by 2028 from $15.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for POP packaging in organized retail stores, growing demand from personal care and food & beverages sectors, and continuous expansion of e-commerce industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in point of purchase packaging market by material (glass, paper, plastic, metal, and others), product (pallet display, endcap display, floor display, counter display, side kick display, and others), application (food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceutical, electronics, automotive, and others), end use industry (supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others), and region.

“Paper market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material, the point of purchase packaging market is segmented into glass, paper, plastic, metal, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the paper market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing government regulations, which prevent the usage of non-biodegradable packaging along with significant government funding for the development of sustainable packaging.

“Within the point of purchase packaging market, the supermarket & hypermarket segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the supermarket & hypermarket segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of people are purchasing from these stores because of huge discounts, the availability of a wide range of products in one place, and promotional incentives to entice clients.

“North America will dominate the point of purchase packaging market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region due to the existence of profound and widely recognized retail chains, rapidly growing population, and continued growth in the food and beverage and personal care industries in the region.

Major players of point of purchase packaging market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. DS Smith, Felbro, Georgia-Pacific, Marketing Alliance, and Creative Displays Now are among the major point of purchase packaging providers.

