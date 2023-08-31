CFlo Unveils Bold Rebranding, Empowering ‘Going Green, Going Global’ Initiative

Kolkata, India, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — CFlo, a prominent player in mineral beneficiation and waste management technology, proudly introduced its rebranding strategy, solidifying its commitment to environmental sustainability and global outreach. This unveiling, held on August 17, 2023, signals a significant shift in the company’s direction and reaffirms its dedication to innovation and progress.

The event marked a triumphant moment, showcasing CFlo’s unwavering focus on reshaping industry norms and ushering in a more sustainable future. With over 17 years of expertise and a remarkable track record of 450 multi-application installations across 16 countries, CFlo is well-poised to extend its global influence.

As part of this transformative journey, CFlo has launched a dynamic new website that serves as a hub of information on its state-of-the-art solutions, insights, and sustainable practices. Additionally, a series of comprehensive product brochures have been introduced to offer a closer look at their innovative offerings, providing clients with in-depth information to make informed decisions.

In a strategic move that emphasizes unity in diversity, CFlo’s subsidiary, Doctor Sand Limited, has undergone a parallel rebranding. The new logo for Doctor Sand has been carefully crafted to align seamlessly with the CFlo rebranding, reflecting the cohesive vision that binds the companies under the overarching CFlo brand identity.

The new brand identity encapsulates the company’s core ethos and aspirations. Manish Bhartia, Promoter & MD, succinctly articulated the vision, “Our transition to CFlo echoes ‘Going Green, Going Global’ to conserve natural resources and create waste-free cities. This strategic move is aimed at tapping into global markets, leveraging our European technology, world-class quality and the distinct competitive advantage offered by the Indian cost base.”

The launch event reverberated with inspiring messages and insights, with attendees receiving exclusive CFlo merchandise, fostering a sense of shared purpose and unity among participants.

In line with the growing global emphasis on sustainability, CFlo emerges as a driving force for transformation. Beyond a mere launch, this event signifies the company’s unwavering promise to lead the way towards a more sustainable and efficient world.

For further details about CFlo’s cutting-edge solutions, please visit the new website cfloworld.com

To learn more about Doctor Sand Limited and its offerings, visit doctorsand.com.

