Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is Scheduling Medical Transportation in a Time-Efficient Manner

Kolkata, India, 2023-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — At the time of critical emergency, patients need a medical flight that can effectively evacuate and shift patients to their choice of medical center without causing any delay or discomfort. We at Vedanta Air Ambulance present an Air Ambulance from Kolkata that has systems in place to offer rapid, safe, reliable, and non-risky medical transportation missions without wasting much time. We ensure not only rapid response to the urgent needs of the patients but also take requests without declining any calls of the requesters.

We present 24/7 medical transportation service with the highest standards of medical and aviation safety maintained while composing the evacuation mission and never cause any difficulties while offering the relocation mission to the patients. With the availability of an ‘in-house’ case management team, we can make arrangements for relocating patients without any complication and ensure the bookings are made as per the necessities put forth by the ailing individuals. We can provide Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata to Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Vellore, Mumbai, and other cities that are known to offer advanced medical treatment to patients.

Known for Providing Risk-Free Transportation Service, Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Never fails to Satisfy Your Needs

With an efficiency of operation for several years, we at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati plan and execute the medical evacuation mission accordingly and provide medical transportation without hampering the well-being and stability of the health of the patient. With the availability of aero-medically certified teams including doctors, flight nurses, paramedics, and caregivers we never cause any difficulties while covering longer distances as we can conclude the journey in an effective and non-risky manner.

At an event, it so happened that our team at Air Ambulance in Guwahati got a call from a family that needed air medical transportation on an urgent basis for a patient suffering from critical kidney complications. For that, we arranged the medical evacuation without wasting any time or causing any difficulties for the family of the patient. We installed the necessary dialysis machines inside the air ambulance that helped the patient travel from one place to another and ensured the supply of oxygen was intact without any stoppage. Every possible care was offered to the patient and his well-being was maintained by the skilled and certified medical team that followed all along the process of evacuation.