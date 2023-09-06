Superior Carpet Cleaning Offers Unrivalled Quality and Fast Results

Nenagh, CO. Tipperary, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — Busy family households and pets can often contribute to unseen dirt and hazards that can fester silently in carpets and rugs. That’s why Superior Carpet Cleaning is becoming the go-to choice for the Nenagh community when a deep clean is required.

The team at Superior Carpet Cleaning is highly trained, licensed and insured to provide dependable, quality carpet cleaning services for homes and businesses in the area. Their sole aim is to deliver an unbeatable service, ensuring carpets look as good as new.

The locally-owned company also specializes in upholstery and mattress cleaning, spot/stain removal and rug cleaning, sanitizing and more. Their dedication to every job and exceeding expectations sets them apart from other companies.

Carpets can be a breeding ground for various allergens and health risks if they are not adequately cleaned. Not cleaning your carpet can lead to dust, dirt, pet dander, mildew, mould and other bacteria accumulating in your home. These contaminants can cause respiratory illnesses and allergies that can have serious consequences.

Superior Carpet Cleaning is often part and parcel of a healthy home, with clients calling them in to tackle all their surfaces, including tiles. “Customer satisfaction is always our top priority,” commented company owner Luigi. “We’re highly flexible to people’s schedules and adaptable to the cleaning challenges we face.”

Their carpet and upholstery cleaning process includes a fabric identification and patch test, a pre-vacuum, spot stain removal, a pre-spray cleaner, fabric agitation, hot water extraction, and then drying with air dryers.

The company only uses the best carpet cleaning equipment and products on the market to ensure a first-class job. They use one of Ireland’s best portable carpet-cleaning machines, The Jaguar Cub. Weighing only 21kgs, it’s easily manoeuvrable, easy to lift upstairs and perfect for fitting into smaller vans and vehicles. It is packed full of power and ensures carpets and upholstery are left clean and drying times are much faster.

The experts also use upholstery tools, a carpet agitation machine and professional carpet cleaning products from Chemspec and World of Clean.

“Our attention to detail, no compromise approach, and outstanding customer service clearly distinguish us from the pack and provide our customers with total peace of mind,” affirmed Luigi.

Superior Carpet Cleaning has earned an exceptional reputation for providing the best combination of quality, service, and value in the carpet cleaning industry in Nenagh and Limerick.

Client Inga Ilascu said: “A brilliant service from Luigi! We have never had carpets professionally cleaned before, but he tackled a couple of high-traffic areas for us and did a fantastic job with a noticeable difference. He was professional and friendly and reasonable rates too. Will definitely be using Luigi again and recommend him to anyone looking further a carpet, mattress or upholstery cleaning service.”

Marcin Kowalczuk also confirmed: “Superb job done by Luigi, he did our 3+2 Seater and all upstairs bedrooms, we have a dog and a cat so wasn’t expecting perfection, but he goes far and beyond my expectation leaving house fresh and like new.”

To get a free consultation today, contact 0858 204 640 or for their full-service scope, click to https://superiorcarpetcleaning.ie/.