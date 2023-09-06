Technource CEO to Visit Kenya & Tanzania with a Team of Govt. of India

Ahmedabad, India, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — Technource, a leading app development company with a global reputation is proud to announce, that its CEO, Sanjay Rajpurohit will be a part of the business delegation team of Govt. of India visiting Kenya and Tanzania in September 2023. This strategic journey aims to explore IT and electronics opportunities in Kenya and Tanzania and strengthen business relations for mutual growth.

Scheduled from September 11th to 15th 2023. ESC invites business leaders in India to participate and meet with key government officials during the visit to these two African countries. The itinerary includes a series of B2B meetings, interactive sessions, and follow-up meetings designed to foster collaboration and identify potential areas of synergy.

Indian exporters can boost Kenya’s IT software industry with quality and affordable products. One of the key product categories in Tanzania’s market is Mobile phones and Indian exporters can offer cutting-edge apps and software for its growth. So, they can tap into Tanzania’s growing demand.

You can discuss your project and hire dedicated developers from Technource.

Mr. Sanjay Rajpurohit’s visit to Kenya and Tanzania underscores Technource’s commitment to global expansion and its dedication to exploring new borders in the technology business.

Mr. Rajpurohit said- “The IT and electronics landscape in Kenya and Tanzania presents immense opportunities for growth. We are excited to engage with local leaders and explore ways in which Technource can provide software development services. We have experienced developers to offer innovative software solutions that empower businesses across various industries.”

CEO of Technource continues- ”In these countries, we see not just potential, but endless possibilities. Technology is like a universal language and I am going to present the potential of my country and company to offer the best technology services to Kenya and Tanzania. My team at Technource is also excited about this visit. So, let’s share the best to create something amazing.”

Mr. Sanjay Rajpurohit is all set to strengthen business relations between Technource and African entrepreneurs. He is scheduled to deliver keynote addresses about Technource’s technological skills.

The delegation from the Government of India is set to arrive in Nairobi, Kenya on September 10, 2023 for their visit. It is expected, that the visit will set the stage for meaningful partnerships, knowledge exchange, and explore the IT and electronics opportunities in these countries.

About Technource:

Technource is a renowned custom mobile app development company in the USA. It has been delivering innovative solutions since 2012. With a global presence and expertise in Android and iOS app development, Technource empowers businesses with cutting-edge software solutions that drive growth and success.

Contact Information:

Address: B – 401, Siddhivinayak Towers, Nr. D.A.V. School, Next to Kataria House, Off. S.G. Road, Makarba, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Phone: +91 9724468081

Email: sanjay@technource.com