Outstanding Collection of Marvel Comic Books will be Auctioned Sept. 16 by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers

Cranston, RI, USA, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — An outstanding single-owner Marvel comic book collection featuring copies of Incredible Hulk #181, Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1, Werewolf By Night #32, Tales of Suspense #39 and Iron Man #1 will be sold to the highest bidder with no reserves on Saturday, September 16th, by Bruneau & Co, Auctioneers, online and live in the gallery.

The collection is that of William Troy Potter, who turned his passion into a career, being the proprietor of Wonderland Comics in Putnam, Conn. While owning a store was a job, it was the perfect way to build and perfect his collection. The auction consists of 741 lots, of which 597 are CGC graded comics. The rest are bagged and boarded raw groupings.

Numerous other Silver through Modern Age key issues will come up for bid. “Troy had a focus on collecting rare 30-cent and 35-cent variants, along with Mark Jewelers, National Diamond and Mennen insert variant comic books,” said Travis Landry, Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ Director of Pop Culture. “I believe this will be our largest auction ever.”

The auction will begin promptly at 10 am. The gallery is located at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston. The catalog is up now, for viewing and bidding, at bidlive.bruneauandco.com.

The copy of Marvel Comics Incredible Hulk #181 (Nov. 1974), graded highly at CGC 9.4, is the auction’s expected top lot, with a pre-sale estimate of $8,000-$12,000. The book features the first appearance of Wolverine and has an appearance by Wendigo.

The copy of Marvel Comics Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 (1964) is also graded well, at CGC 9.0. It features the first appearance of the Sinister Six, plus cameo appearances by Thor, Giant-Man, Wasp, Dr. Strange and the Fantastic Four (est. $5,000-$8,000).

The copy of Marvel Comics Tales of Suspense #39 (March 1963), graded CGC 3.0, features the origin and first appearance of Iron Man. It should bring $4,000-$6,000.

The copy of Marvel Comics Avengers #1 (Sept. 1963), graded CGC 4.5, features the origin and first appearance of the Avengers, plus appearances by Teen Brigade and the Fantastic Four. The book was signed by Stan Lee on May 19, 2017 (est. $3,000-$5,000).

A copy of Avengers #4 (March 1964), graded CGC 7.0, features the first Silver Age appearance of Captain America and an appearance by Sub-Mariner (est. $2,000-$3,000).

A copy of Marvel Comics Tales to Astonish #27 (Jan. 1962), graded CGC 4.5, features the first appearance of Ant-Man and has a reasonable pre-sale estimate of $2,000-$3,000.

A copy of Marvel Comics Giant-Size X-Men Issue #1 (Summer 1975), graded CGC 8.0, features the first appearance of the new X-Men and the second full appearance of Wolverine. This was the first of the quarterly Giant-Size X-Men (est. $2,000-$3,000).

A copy of Marvel Comics Werewolf By Night #32 (Aug. 1975), graded CGC 9.4, features the origin and first appearance of Moon Knight. It’s expected to realize $2,000-$3,000.

In addition to live bidding in the Cranston gallery and online bidding, phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Previews will be available on Thursday and Friday, September 14th and 15th, from 9 am to 4 pm Eastern time. Doors will open auction day at 8 am EST.

For more information, contact info@bruneauandco.com or call 401-533-9980. Winning bids will be subject to a 20 percent buyer’s premium with a 2 percent cash or check discount when bidding on the Bruneau & Co. platform and app only. Third party bidding platforms will be subject to a 25 percent buyer’s premium; no cash or check discount.

Internet bidding will be facilitated by bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com, LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and the Bruneau & Co. mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay. To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and single-owner Marvel Comics collection auction on Saturday, September 16th, visit www.bruneauandco.com.

About Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers:

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions, with commissions as low as zero percent. Now would be a perfect time to clean out your attic. To contact Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may send an e-mail to info@bruneauandco.com; or, you can phone them at 401-533-9980.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, visit www.bruneauandco.com. Updates are posted often.