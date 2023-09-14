Lucintel Forecasts Global Explosive Trace Detection Market to Reach 2.05 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global explosive trace detection market looks promising with opportunities in the military and defense, transportation and logistic, public safety & law enforcement, and commercial applications. The global explosive trace detection market is expected to reach an estimated $2.05 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising number of terrorist acts, increasing government guidelines for aviation security screening, and rapid adoption this technology to check travellers and luggage at government, military, and enterprises places

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in coordinate measuring machine market to 2030 by product (handheld, vehicle mounted, and others), technology (colorimetrics, ion mobility spectrometry, thermo-redox, chemiluminescence, amplifying fluorescent polymer, and others), application (military and defense, transportation and logistics, public safety and law enforcement, commercial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market,handheld will remain the larger segment by end use industry. Lucintel forecasts that handheld will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing adoption of handheld devices in force protection, border security, search and rescue, and critical infrastructure applications

Within this market, military and defense will remain the largest segment due to growing number of terrorist attacks and cross-border disputes and increasing investment in the defense industry.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising number of airports and increasing adoption of explosive trace detection gadgets to detect narcotics in the region

Autoclear, Bruker, DetectaChem, Leidos Holdings, Nuctech, Smiths Detection, Teledyne FLIR, are the major suppliers in the coordinate measuring machine (CMM) market.

