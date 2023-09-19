Melbourne Flood Master Announces Emergency Response for Water Damage in Fitzroy North

Melbourne, Australia, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Melbourne Flood Master, a water damage restoration company serving Fitzroy North, announced today that they provide 24-hour emergency response for properties affected by water damage. The locally owned and operated company has over 10 years of experience helping Fitzroy North homeowners and business owners recover from flooding and water damage events.

“Water damage can be devastating, but the faster we can respond, the more we can minimize damage and recovery time,” said, owner of Melbourne Flood Master. “Our technicians are highly trained and equipped to handle any water emergency, from minor leaks to major floods. We understand how distressing these situations can be, which is why we work quickly and efficiently to restore properties to their pre-loss condition.

Melbourne Flood Master offers emergency water extraction, structural drying, mold prevention, sewage cleanup, and contents restoration services for both residential and commercial properties in Fitzroy North. Their team uses state-of-the-art equipment and proven techniques to thoroughly dry, decontaminate, and deodorize affected areas. They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for emergency response.

“No two water damage events are the same, so we customize our solutions based on the unique needs of each client,” said owner. “Our goal is to handle the entire restoration process, from emergency response through to rebuilding and repairs, to make the experience as seamless as possible for property owners.

Melbourne Flood Master encourages Fitzroy North residents and business owners to prepare for potential water damage by developing an emergency response plan. They also recommend installing flood prevention systems like sump pumps to minimize damage in the event of flooding.

For more information about Melbourne Flood Master’s water damage restoration services in Fitzroy North, call +61 481 971 183 or visit website.

About Melbourne Flood Master

