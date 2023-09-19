Praxis Sets New Standards in Data Engineering Training in India

Kolkata, India, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — With a commitment to excellence and a vision to empower future data engineers, Praxis is revolutionizing the field with its innovative curriculum and industry-oriented approach.

Data engineering plays a pivotal role in the data-driven world we live in today, and Praxis recognizes the increasing demand for skilled professionals in this domain. With the goal of bridging the skill gap and nurturing talent for the data engineering industry, Praxis has designed a comprehensive program that stands out in the Indian educational ecosystem.

Praxis’s Data Engineering Training Program Highlights:

Cutting-Edge Curriculum: Praxis’s curriculum is carefully crafted to cover the latest advancements in data engineering, including data pipelines, ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes, data warehousing, and cloud-based solutions. The program is updated regularly to align with industry trends.

Experienced Faculty: Praxis boasts a team of highly experienced faculty members who bring industry expertise into the classroom. Their practical insights and guidance ensure that students are well-prepared for the challenges of the real-world data engineering landscape.

Hands-On Learning: Praxis believes in learning by doing. The program emphasizes hands-on projects, case studies, and internships with leading companies to provide students with practical experience and build a robust portfolio.

Industry Connections: Praxis has established strong partnerships with leading companies in the data engineering sector. These connections facilitate networking opportunities, guest lectures, and placement assistance for students.

Career Support: The institution’s commitment to students goes beyond the classroom. Praxis provides comprehensive career support services, including resume building, interview preparation, and job placement assistance, to help students launch successful careers in data engineering.

State-of-the-Art Facilities: Praxis offers world-class infrastructure and technology resources to create a conducive learning environment.

Praxis’s dedication to excellence in data engineering education in India has already yielded remarkable results, with its alumni working at prestigious companies across the industry.

As the data engineering landscape continues to evolve, Praxis remains committed to staying at the forefront of innovation and ensuring that its students are equipped with the skills and knowledge required to excel in this dynamic field.

For more information about Praxis’s Data Engineering Training Program or to inquire about admissions, please visit https://praxistech.school/post-graduate-program-in-data-engineering/.

About Praxis:

Praxis is a renowned educational institution specializing in data engineering and analytics. With a mission to empower the next generation of data engineers and analysts, Praxis offers comprehensive training programs designed to meet industry needs and foster career growth.

