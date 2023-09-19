Revolutionizing Dental Care in Queens, NY: Breezy Point Smiles Introduces Cutting-Edge Dental Implant Solutions

Queens, NY, USA, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Breezy Point Smiles, a leading dental practice in Queens, is thrilled to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Dental Implant services, marking a significant milestone in redefining dental care for the community. With a commitment to providing high-quality, comprehensive dental solutions, Breezy Point Smiles aims to bring back smiles and restore oral health for residents of Queens and beyond.

Dental implants have revolutionized the field of dentistry, offering a permanent and natural-looking solution for those missing teeth or dealing with ill-fitting dentures. At Breezy Point Smiles, patients can now benefit from cutting-edge implant technology combined with the expertise of highly trained professionals.

Dr. Ron Kaminer, lead dentist at Breezy Point Smiles, states, “We understand the impact missing teeth can have on one’s confidence and overall well-being. Dental implants are a game-changer, providing patients with a permanent solution that looks and feels like natural teeth. Our team is excited to offer these life-changing procedures to our community.”

Breezy Point Smiles’ Dental Implant services encompass a range of solutions, including single-tooth implants, implant-supported bridges, and full-arch implant restorations. The practice utilizes the latest digital imaging technology and 3D planning to ensure precision and optimal results for each patient.

Patients choosing Breezy Point Smiles for their dental implant needs can expect a personalized experience, from initial consultation to post-implant care. The practice is known for its patient-centric approach, ensuring comfort and satisfaction at every step of the journey.

For more information about Breezy Point Smiles’ Dental Implant services or to schedule an appointment, please visit our dental office at https://goo.gl/maps/jsSHLhyVNs2nWsup8 or contact us at (718) 474-6500.