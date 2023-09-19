Kelly Smile Dentistry Victorville Enhances Children’s Dentistry Services With Cutting-Edge Pediatric Dental Wing

VICTORVILLE, CA, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Kelly Smile Dentistry Victorville, an established dental clinic, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services to serve better children’s dental needs in the Victorville community. With its state-of-the-art Pediatric Dental Wing inaugurated this dentistry reaffirms its commitment to providing top-quality dental care for patients of all ages.

Children’s dental health is a priority for dentists in Victorville, and this latest development is a testament to that dedication. The newly designed Pediatric Dental Wing is tailored to create a welcoming, child-friendly environment where young patients receive exceptional care.

Dr. Kelly Hong, DDS, their lead dentist, expressed her enthusiasm about the expansion, saying, “We believe in setting a strong foundation for a lifetime of healthy smiles. Our Pediatric Dental Wing is equipped with the latest technology and staffed with dentists in Victorville specializing in pediatric dentistry. We aim to make each child’s visit to our clinic a positive and enjoyable experience.”

The dentists in Victorville continue to offer a comprehensive range of dental services, from routine check-ups and cleanings to cosmetic and specialty procedures. Introducing the Pediatric Dental Wing further solidifies their commitment to providing high-quality dental care for the entire family.

Their dedication to modernity is evident through advanced technology and digital dentistry techniques. Whether it’s a child’s first dental visit or a routine check-up for an adult, they focus on preventive care and patient education to ensure everyone maintains optimal oral health.

About Kelly Smile Dentistry Victorville:

At Kelly Smile Dentistry Victorville, we prioritize the well-being of your radiant smile. We recognize that dental care extends beyond teeth and gums; it encompasses preventing issues such as cavities and gum disease while safeguarding your overall bodily health. Our holistic approach not only prevents oral health conditions but also considers their potential impact on your overall well-being and quality of life. Rest assured that your smile is entrusted to skilled and compassionate hands.

Embark on a rewarding journey towards your child’s oral health by exploring the children’s dentistry services offered by Kelly Smile Dentistry Victorville. To learn more, please visit our website at https://kellysmile.com/ or contact us at 760-946-6793 to schedule your consultation today.

Kelly Smile Dentistry Victorville

Phone: 760-946-6793

Email: drkellysmile2@gmail.com