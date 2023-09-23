Introducing the Ultimate AV Solution: The 8×1 4K 30 Hz Seamless HDMI Auto Switcher & Timer with ARC

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of high-quality audio-video equipment and accessories, is thrilled to announce the release of its latest innovation – the 8×1 4K 30 Hz Seamless HDMI Auto Switcher & Timer with ARC. This cutting-edge device is set to revolutionize the way users manage their audio and video equipment, providing unmatched convenience and performance in one sleek package.

The 8×1 4K 30 Hz Seamless HDMI Auto Switcher & Timer with ARC is designed with the modern multimedia enthusiast in mind, offering a seamless and hassle-free solution for switching between multiple HDMI sources. Whether you’re a home theater aficionado or a professional AV installer, this product caters to your needs, providing unrivaled flexibility and convenience.

Key Features:

1. High-Quality 4K 30 Hz Video: Enjoy stunning 4K video resolution at 30 Hz, ensuring crystal-clear visuals and vibrant colors for an immersive viewing experience.

2. Seamless Switching: With eight HDMI input ports and one HDMI output, this switcher seamlessly transitions between multiple sources, eliminating the need for manual input selection.

3. Auto Switching: The device intelligently detects active HDMI inputs, automatically switching to the active source, saving you time and effort.

4. Timer Functionality: Set up a schedule for your AV equipment to turn on or off at specific times, providing energy savings and convenience.

5. ARC (Audio Return Channel): Experience enhanced audio connectivity with ARC support, allowing you to transmit audio from your display back to your AV receiver or soundbar via the HDMI cable.

6. Remote Control: Included with a user-friendly remote control for easy operation from the comfort of your couch or chair.

7. EDID Management: The switcher supports customizable EDID settings, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of source devices.

8. Plug-and-Play: No complex setup required. Simply connect your HDMI sources and display, and you’re ready to enjoy hassle-free switching.

“The 8×1 4K 30 Hz Seamless HDMI Auto Switcher & Timer with ARC represents a significant advancement in AV technology,” said a Spokesperson at HDTV Supply. “We are excited to offer our customers a solution that simplifies their audio and video setup while delivering exceptional performance. Whether you’re a home user looking to streamline your entertainment center or a professional installer seeking a reliable solution for your clients, this switcher is designed to exceed your expectations.”

For more information about the 8×1 4K 30 Hz Seamless HDMI Auto Switcher & Timer with ARC and to explore HDTV Supply’s wide range of audio-video solutions, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com/8×1-4k-30-hz-seamless-hdmi-auto-switcher.html.

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/8×1-4k-30-hz-seamless-hdmi-auto-switcher.html

EMAIL: press@hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com