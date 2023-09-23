Antenna Experts official Launches Quadrifilar Helix Antenna

Delhi, India, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Antenna Experts has been providing the premium quality products for communication. It has recently launched a Helix Antenna for satellite communication and telemetry applications. This decision was taken by the company to improve satellite communication.

CEO of Antenna Experts says at the launching event, “Our Company has introduced a new product Quadrifilar Helix Antenna for weather satellite communication, Global navigation satellite and other satellite communications. This product is manufactured by our skilled team of satellite engineers and technicians.

We offer Quadrifilar helix antennas in various kinds such as 800MHz Quadrifilar antenna, 450MHz Quadrifilar, 900MHz Quadrifilar antenna and so on. Our professionals also make various customized products as per the requirements of the clients. This new antenna will solve the issues of long-distance communication and help the satellites to establish proper communication.

Our professionals have used the best technologies in developing Military Helix Antenna for different clients. They have manufactured the best quality product for long-term use.”

The CEO of the company adds further, “Our Helix antenna can be installed within a few seconds and maintained by following some basic tips. Our team of engineers has manufactured the Best Helix Antenna by using the superior grade materials and modern technologies. It is rust-resistant and corrosion-resistant and does not get damaged due to moisture, winds, snow, pollutants or UV rays.

Our antenna provides efficient ground to air communication because of wide elevation beamwidth. It includes complete weather protection and can be used in any type of weather. This antenna can be used for years to get a proper satellite communication without any special equipment”

About Antenna Experts

Antenna Experts is a pioneer in manufacturing different antennas like military discone antenna, UAV anti drone antenna, high gain helical antenna, grid parabolic antenna, high gain DME antenna. It is a leading Quadrifilar Helix Antenna Manufacturer with good industry experience. The company has a certified team of engineers and technicians to manufacture every product.

It provides the Best Quadrifilar Helix Antenna at affordable rates. The company uses the advanced technologies in manufacturing every new product. It offers customized products for various clients. Every product of Antenna Experts is tested by the experts and then launched in the market.

The company has been a certified Quadrifilar Helix Antenna Supplier with experience of many years. There is a team of experts to work on every aspect with full details. The team offers the best services to every client.