Birla Trimaya Devanahalli: Your Luxurious Bangalore Haven

Bangalore, India, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Birla Trimaya Devanahalli, an upcoming residential project situated in the Devanahalli neighborhood of Bangalore, India, promises to redefine modern living with spacious and comfortable homes. This project is backed by the esteemed Birla Group, a division of Century Fabrics and Industries Limited, which is a subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited, a prominent company within the B. K. Birla Group of Companies, boasting an impressive turnover exceeding 8000 crore.

Devanahalli, located in the Bengaluru Rural district of Karnataka, is both a town and a Town Municipal Council. Positioned 40 miles to the east and north of Bengaluru, it enjoys close proximity to the Kempegowda International Airport.

Birla Trimaya Devanahalli is set to offer a life of beauty and convenience. This thoughtfully planned project in Hi-Tech City comprises spacious 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK homes and plots for sale on an expansive piece of land. Residents will find themselves conveniently located near shopping malls, retail outlets, IT hubs, hospitals, and economic centers, ensuring a peaceful and well-connected lifestyle for their families.

In this gated community, residents will have access to high-quality amenities and perks, providing a safe and enriching environment for families and children to thrive. The project offers the space for your family’s dreams to take flight, with a splendid setting, scenic views, and top-notch services. Its proximity to the IT Park in one of the city’s most sought-after areas makes it a compelling choice for buyers.

Birla Trimaya boasts breathtaking views and over 35 acres of lush green space, further enhanced by a stunning 2.5-acre lake, adding to its exclusivity.

Situated in the Shettigere Airport Road area, Birla Trimaya, built by Birla Estates and designed by the renowned architect firm “Broadway Malyan,” offers an excellent living experience. Its strategic location places it in close proximity to Yelahanka, Jakkur, Hebbal, and Devanahalli, with easy access to public transportation, Bangalore International Airport, and Airport Road.

Birla Trimaya Devanahalli provides a range of outstanding features and facilities, offering residents a luxurious lifestyle. The project stands as a testament to Birla Group’s renowned reputation in the real estate industry. It aims to create a new haven that seamlessly combines the best of both worlds, where residents can experience the pinnacle of modern living. Utilizing cutting-edge technology and ideas, this gated community welcomes you to a highly advanced and secure environment. These magnificent, stylish homes offer a fresh perspective on living in Bengaluru.

Birla Trimaya Devanahalli is not just a place to live but a lifestyle to embrace. With numerous technology parks, IT companies, and business and shopping centers in the vicinity, it’s a hub for those looking to thrive in their careers or businesses. Its proximity to IT parks ensures an effortless commute between work and home. These exquisitely designed spaces provide the ideal backdrop for quality family time and a life of pure luxury.