Psiborg Announces The Release Of A Smart Soil Quality Monitoring System

Noida, India, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — PsiBorg Technologies is bridging the crop gap by introducing an affordable IoT-based smart agriculture solution.

– PsiBorg has developed a smart soil quality monitoring system to detect and monitor soil parameters like moisture level, temperature, NPK level, CO2, pH level, and more.

– Soil quality monitoring systems provide accurate soil and crop health data in real-time which will help farmers make data-driven decisions.

– The deployment of a smart agriculture solution as-a-service will include a ground sensor unit, a gateway unit, and a mobile/web app.

The motive behind introducing IoT in agriculture and developing soil quality monitoring systems is to make farming smart, cool, and profitable for farmers.

In the current agriculture system, soil quality and what crop to grow in the soil are determined through laboratory tests, and the results take days to come. Also, without monitoring the soil parameters during cultivation, farmers can suffer huge financial losses.

However, with soil quality monitoring systems, farmers and agriculture companies can visualize and analyze all the soil quality and crop health-related data on their phones.

The soil quality monitoring system detects soil moisture, NPK level, pH level, humidity, temperature, and light intensity in real time, sends alerts and notifications, and recommends the best-suited solution to the farmers.

Cultivating Wealth With a Smart Soil Quality Monitoring System

The answer to achieving maximum crop yield is switching to smart IoT-based solutions instead of traditional methodologies.

PsiBorg’s soil quality monitoring solution equips the farming land with sensors that detect and monitor important parameters, namely ambient temperature, relative humidity, soil pH level, wind speed, soil moisture, NPK level, light intensity, CO2 & O2 level, weather forecast, and more.

A gateway collects the data from all sensors and pushes it to the cloud, where computing and analysis of the data take place. This data can be further viewed on mobile or web apps.

The solution is also capable of sending alerts and notifications in cases of emergency.

The solution is designed in such a way that even a novice can quickly use it to monitor and analyze the quality of their crop.

Benefits of Soil Quality Monitoring System

The solution can sense and communicate the climatic, environmental, and operational practices to give cultivation-related insights.

It enables predictive forecasting to prevent crop damage.

This smart agriculture system increases the quality of crops and reduces the cost of farmers by monitoring crop data in real time.

The system will also help in increasing the crop yield by suggesting the best-suited crop for the location, based on soil conditions and the current environment in real time

Message From CEO

Ms. Vidushi, CEO of PsiBorg Technologies, believes that IoT is the next frontier in farming.

She added the soil quality monitoring solution is designed keeping in mind the needs of today’s farmers. The soil quality monitoring solution is affordable, easy to operate, easy to handle, and accessible to all.

What makes our system unique is the combination of precision, IoT technology, and the best agronomic expertise. We have developed a solution with advanced technology and a deep understanding of the needs of modern farming, allowing farmers to increase productivity, lose less, and contribute to sustainable farming.

She continued by saying that with its always-on-application capability, the soil quality monitoring system is an exceptional soil and crop health monitoring solution in the market that can be customized as per the requirements.

About PsiBorg Technologies

PsiBorg is a renowned name in the field of Internet of Things-based services and offers IoT services with a vision to make the world a better place to live by automating processes.

They are committed to driving technological innovations that play an important role in achieving a sustainable future.

A smart soil quality monitoring system is a ready-to-deploy solution. To avail the solution, visit their page or just talk to them directly.