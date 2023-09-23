Woody Auction’s October 14th Auction, Live and Online, will feature Art Glass, Wave Crest, much more

Douglass, KS, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — An antique auction representing the culmination of numerous collections from around the country and featuring art glass, Wave Crest and more will be held Saturday, October 14th, by Woody Auction, online and live in the Douglass auction hall located at 130 East Third Street, starting at 9:30 am Central time. All of the 363 lots will be sold to the highest bidder, absolute, with no reserves.

“Highlights in this auction include a great selection of lamps, French and English cameo glass, the finest pietre dure panel, some incredible Steuben dragon cameo vases, and a continuation of quality throughout the catalog,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “Please note that there are a few items that must be picked up in person or shipped via a professional shipper within 14 days of the event.”

An automated online auction slated for the day prior – Friday, October 13th, starting at 8 am Central time – will kick off the weekend of various quality antique items. That sale will consist of 244 total lots. Included in the online-only event will be such things as art glass, cut glass, porcelain and more. Over 900 items will be sold in two days at public auction to the highest bidder, absolute, no reserves.

Lamps in the October 14th auction will feature a French cameo art glass table lamp signed Daum Nancy boasting a beautiful winter scene cameo cut and enamel décor, 18 inches tall with the original fittings (est. $8,000-$12,000); and a Puffy reverse painted table lamp marked Pairpoint, 25 inches tall, with a lovely white ground with red roses and hummingbird design and Devonshire shade marked Pairpoint Corp. and the base also marked Pairpoint (est. $2,500-$4,000). The two-light lamp has been electrified.

Vases will be highlighted by an unmarked Steuben cameo cutback art glass vase, 11 ½ inches tall, with a blue aurene over yellow jade ground and an incredible, must-see dragon design (est. $2,500-$5,000); and an exceptional Stevens & Williams vase, 12 inches tall, boasting a carved floral design with cranberry shading to yellow (est. $3,000-$4,500). The vase is attributed to glass artist Joshua Hodgetts.

A vase signed by R. Lalique of France in the 905 Ceylan design (also known as Huitperruches, or Eight Parrots), made circa 1924 in the rare smoke color, 9 ½ inches tall, should go for $2,000-$3,000. In the American Brilliant Cut Glass category, a 13 ¾ inch diameter round tray with beautifully cut hobstar, vesica, cluster, nailhead diamond, strawberry diamond, star and fan motif, should hit $1,000-$1,600.

A pietre dure (decorative technique in which precious or semi-precious stones are inlaid into marble or other soft stone; it’s Italian for “hard stone”) mosaic slate plaque signed by Mario Montelatici (1894-1974), 15 ¾ inches by 10 inches, with an incredible Renaissance scenic décor, has an estimate of $2,500-$5,000. “This is the finest pietre dure panel we’ve ever offered,” Jason Woody remarked.

A porcelain plaque marked KPM, 10 inches by 7 ½ inches, having a highly detailed scene of a woman pouring a drink for a young man, mounted in a frame and with no artist signature visible, should rise to $1,000-$1,600. Also, a 96-piece sterling silver flatware set by Reed & Barton in the Francis I pattern, the silver weighing 3.225 grams, in a wooden chest with a key, is expected to finish at $2,500-$4,000.

A three-piece French clock set (clock and two matching five-arm candelabras), made of beautiful French porcelain with elaborate gilt metal fittings, maroon ground with a cherub scenic décor, carries an estimate of $1,500-$3,000; and a Vienna regulator by Gustav Becker in the Altdeutsch style, circa 1890, 51 inches tall by 16 inches wide, with matching face, weights and bob, all with figures, half Corinthian columns and three weights, German walnut, is expected to change hands for $1,000-$1,600.

A live gallery preview will be held on Friday, October 13th, from 1-5 pm Central time. Internet bidding is available at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Be sure to register at least 48 hours in advance of sale. There’s no buyer’s premium for those in attendance Oct. 14 who pay by cash or check.

Absentee bids will be accepted with a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline is 12 noon, Thursday, October 12th. All absentee bids will be charged a buyer’s premium of 15 percent of the selling price plus shipping (the BP is 10 percent when paying by cash or check). For your convenience, you can fax your absentee bid to 316-746-2145; or e-mail it to info@woodyauction.com.

Phone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $600 or greater (low estimates are found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by noon on Oct. 11; include your name, full address, a primary phone number, and a backup/secondary phone number. You will be notified that your phone bids were received. The BP is the same as absentee bids.

In setting the industry standard for excellence in wrapping and packing, Woody Auction always does its best to keep shipping costs as low as possible. Woody passes its UPS discount on to their customers.

For area lodging, Woody Auction recommends the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kansas (316-260-3006; mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $79 plus tax when booking directly with them); Holiday Inn Express in Andover, Kansas (316-733-8833); and Hampton Inn in Derby, Kansas (316-425-7900). All three are located within a 15-to-20-minute drive of the auction hall.

To learn more about Woody Auction and the online-only auction on Friday, October 13th, and the live and online auction on Saturday, October 14th, visit www.woodyauction.com. Updates are posted often.

About Woody Auction:

Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or collection, you may call (316) 747-2694; or, send them an email, to info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction, visit www.woodyauction.com. Updates are posted often.