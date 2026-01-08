Air Core Drilling Market: Identifying Mineral Ore with Air Core

The global air core drilling market size was valued at USD 1.81 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for efficient, cost-effective extraction methods across the mining and oil & gas industries.

As conventional drilling and extraction techniques become increasingly expensive and less effective—particularly in geologically complex environments—air core drilling has emerged as a preferred alternative. The method is highly regarded for its ability to deliver high-quality, uncontaminated samples, enabling accurate mineral assessment and informed decision-making during exploration activities.

In addition, the rapid expansion of the global construction industry is significantly contributing to market growth. Continuous infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies, has increased demand for reliable drilling solutions for foundation work and geotechnical investigations. Air core drilling is widely adopted in construction due to its capability to efficiently penetrate a wide range of soil and rock formations, making it suitable for diverse construction applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific air core drilling market dominated the global market with a 40.0% share in 2023.

The China air core drilling market led the Asia Pacific region in 2023.

By application, the dust drilling segment accounted for the largest market share at 39.7% in 2023.

By industry, the construction sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Download a free sample PDF of the Air Core Drilling Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1.81 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.73 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.1%

Largest Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The air core drilling market is characterized by the presence of several established players that collectively hold a significant market share and influence industry trends through technological advancements, service expansion, and strategic partnerships.

Leading companies operating in the air core drilling market include:

Perenti ABN

Atlas Copco

Bostech Drilling Australia

Brown Bros Drilling

DAL Group

Epicore Mining India Limited

Halliburton Company

Geodrill

SLB

Wallis Drilling Pty Ltd

Recent Developments

June 2024: Noble Corporation plc and Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. announced a definitive merger agreement under which Noble is expected to acquire Diamond through a combination of stock and cash. The merger aims to strengthen the companies’ offshore drilling capabilities, particularly with seventh-generation drillships and high-spec harsh-environment semisubmersible rigs, enhancing their competitive positioning in the global drilling market.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global air core drilling market is poised for sustained growth, driven by increasing exploration activities in mining and oil & gas sectors, alongside expanding construction and infrastructure projects worldwide. Its advantages—including cost efficiency, operational speed, and high sample integrity—position air core drilling as a critical solution for modern drilling applications. With Asia Pacific leading market adoption and technological advancements continuing to enhance drilling efficiency, the market is expected to witness steady expansion through 2030.