Femtech Tokyo: Gathering businesses and local institutions to support feminine care

Tokyo, Japan, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — Femtech Tokyo, happening this October 5 (Thur)–7 (Sat) at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, brings together importers, retailers, manufacturers, local governments, and medical institutions to promote 650 products and solutions for various women’s concerns from 200 exhibitors. With this year’s theme, “Spread Femtech,” this exhibition aims to open the eyes of the community regarding various issues in women’s life stages and promote understanding and support for the problems faced by women around the world.

Femtech Tokyo consists of five zones that tackle numerous issues women face. The Menstruation/Menstrual Zone features products like PMS relief and menstrual management apps and services, while the Pre-Menopausal and Menopausal Zone presents menopausal care products, applications, and services such as hot flash-relieving devices and supplements, as well as pelvic floor muscle training equipment. Visitors can get access to egg freezing services and infertility treatments at the Pregnancy and Fertility Zone, and milking machines and morning sickness relief care at the Pregnancy and Postnatal Zone. Lastly, the General Women’s Health Zone welcomes visitors who would like to test their hormones or for various types of cancer.

The demand for products and services that support women’s health issues is rapidly growing. Now more than ever, femtech and femcare are gaining attraction, thus the establishment of Femtech Tokyo. This event aims to raise awareness in society about different types of femtech and femcare products and services.

Atomu Shimoda, Femtech Tokyo Show Director, said, “There is an increase in the general awareness of Femtech and Femcare. By holding this exhibition, femtech and femcare will continue to reach more people. And we hope that women will have more options to shine in their own way at each stage of their lives.

For the first time this year, Femtech Tokyo will also have a concurrent show, which is the Women’s Mental Health Care Expo. This exhibition is organised to contribute to the realisation of a world where women can live a bright and healthy life by actively working to promote their mental health. Companies and businesses that handle mental health care services and products, including health consultation and counselling, stress checks, sleep support, and mental health analysis and visualisation, will be present.

To further promote femtech and femcare, Femtech Tokyo has also organised different seminar programmes. The sessions on October 5th and 6th are for business purposes only, while everyone is welcome to join the conference on October 7th. The sessions on October 5 include Why companies should consider “women’s healthcare”; Work style options supported by the human resources system; and What are the key points in promoting the femtech business. For October 6, conference topics are: The secret to creating a femtech store and attracting customers; The forefront of the global femtech/women’s health market; How should medical professionals and local governments deal with femtech; and Considering the health issues of working women. The public day session on October 7 will focus on menopause.

Femtech Tokyo’s conference sessions will be discussed by notable speakers. Some of them include Mari Ozaki, the founder of Cradle Co., Ltd.; Yukiko Tamura the Human Resources Headquarters Manager of CyberAgent Co., Ltd.; Sayako Kusaka, the leader of the “Femcare Project” centred around Metropolitana; Tomoko Soma, the Director of the Economic and Social Policy Office of the Ministry of Economy; and Tomoko Minagawa, the founder and Representative Director of Femtech Community Japan. These sessions are carefully structured to contribute to the promotion of femtech and femcare. To know more about the conference, please go to this link: https://biz.q-pass.jp/f/7490/femtech23/seminar_register

Organized by RX Japan Ltd., Femtech Tokyo gives an opportunity to compare and examine a wide range of femtech and femcare products and services. Attendees can also directly communicate with various companies. Business owners can source products and services and discuss collaborations, while general consumers can collect more information and buy products related to femtech and femcare.

For more information about Femtech Tokyo, visit: https://www.femtech-week.jp/hub/en-gb.html. Visitor tickets are available for free.