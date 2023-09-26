Lucintel Forecasts Global zink printing Market to Reach $7.8 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global zink printing market looks promising with opportunities in the home and commercial markets. The global zink printing market is expected to reach an estimated $7.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing use of mobile printers based on wireless technologies, rising demand for portable printing solutions, and increasing demand for high-speed, cost-effective, and high-quality printing solution.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in zink printing to 2030 by component (zink-based papers and zink-based printers), functionality (compact photo printers and camera photo printers), connectivity (bluetooth, near-field communication, and others), application (home and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, zink-based paper and zink-based printer are the major segments of zink printing market by component . Lucintel forecasts that zink-based paper will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because t is more affordable, as there are no ink cartridges or ribbons required and is more environmentally friendly, as it does not use any chemicals in the printing process.

Within this market, commercial will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to increasing adaption of zink printers in offices to print color labels, photos, and others.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable printing, as well as growth in commercial sector and existence of prominent market players in the region.

Brother Industries, Dell, Canon, HP, Eastman Kodak Company, Lifeprint, LG Electronics, PRYNT, Polaroid, and Zink Holdings are the major suppliers in the zink printing market.

