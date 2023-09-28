Wi-Fi Chipset Industry: Chipset Type Analysis and Market Share, 2021 – 2030

Wi-Fi Chipset Industry Data Book – Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Wi-Fi 6 Market Report Highlights

The global Wi-Fi 6 Market size was estimated at USD 9.90 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-performance network connectivity that can allow multiple users to access the network simultaneously at a consistent bandwidth capacity.

The Wireless Fidelity 6 market is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing need for high bandwidth to mitigate network congestion due to heavy network load.

Moreover, the growth is further influenced by the rapidly growing demand for modern devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and routers with the supporting capability of new wireless frequency bands such as 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz.

Various private & public companies are operating in Wireless Fidelity 6 market and are adopting different growth strategies such as business expansion, partnership & collaboration, agreement, new product launches and others to expand their presence in this market.

Wi-Fi 6E Market Report Highlights

The global Wi-Fi 6E Market size was estimated at USD 2.37 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Wi-Fi 6E enabled devices are expected to be the most compatible with older Wi-Fi devices. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has opened the 6GHz band for the U.S., which is likely to boost the adoption of Wi-Fi 6E chips.

Moreover, these chipsets offer greater benefits compared to the Wi-Fi 6 technology. For instance, Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6E offers high-speed 160 MHz channels with higher stability and a more consistent experience than Wi-Fi 6 chipsets.

Wi-Fi 6E have emerged as promising Wi-Fi technology, delivering improved network speed and streamlined connectivity for connected cars. These chipsets are widely used in applications such as advanced driver assistance systems, infotainment systems, and telematics control units.

Wi-Fi 7 Market Report Highlights

The global Wireless Fidelity 6 market generated over USD 0.22 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 106.2% during the forecast period

Wireless Fidelity 7 is a successor of WiFi. This is based on IEEE 802.11be standard. This is an upgrade in terms of Extremely High-Throughput (EHT) which will boost its video streaming speed and quality.

WiFi 7 chipset provides more flexibility as well as capabilities to organizations helping them in their digital transformation journey.

In the forecasted period it is expected that Wi-Fi 7 and 5G will work together and will introduce the use of advanced technologies such as distributed & cloud architectures, digitalization, edge computing, virtualization in the private wireless networks.

The Wireless Fidelity 7 compatibility will increase the speed of the internet up to 30 Gbps. It will also enhance the wireless audio quality and reduce the latency.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are primarily focusing on developing new products in the market in order to cater to a large number of customers’ needs and requirements. For instance, in January 2020, Broadcom Inc introduced 3×3 Wi-Fi 6 Chip for set-top boxes & WLAN access points. The growing competition for the development of efficient and effective Wireless Fidelity 6 and Wireless Fidelity 6E chipsets are enabling the manufacturers to differentiate their products to stay competitive in the market. Moreover, in October 2021 MediaTek Inc. launched its products Filogic 830 WiFi 6/6E system-on-chip (SoC) and Filogic 630 WiFi 6E network interface card (NIC). This launch initiative will help the company serve its customers in the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E chipset market.

Key players operating in the Wi-Fi Chipset industry are:

Broadcom Inc

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

ON Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Celeno

