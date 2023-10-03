Biomarkers Industry Is Anticipated To Boost Due To Rise In The Prevalence Of Cancer And Increasing Investments In Research

Biomarkers industry data book covers cardiac & cancer biomarkers, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers, global neurological biomarkers market.

The global biomarkers markets combine to account for USD 41.62 billion revenue in 2021, which is expected to reach USD 137.76 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 14.2% over the forecast period.

Global biomarkers industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Analysis & Forecast

The global cardiac biomarkers market was valued at USD 13.98 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 14.7% over the forecast period. Cardiac biomarkers are witnessing growth owing to factors such as the high prevalence of acute coronary syndrome, technological advancements in cardiac biomarkers, rising demand for point-of-care (POC) cardiac testing kits, and high specificity in the detection of cardiac diseases, especially myocardial infarction.

North America dominated the global market with a share of over 40.0% in 2021. This can be attributed to the developed healthcare system and high adoption of cardiac biomarkers as a tool for diagnosis and predictive diagnosis of conditions. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to rising affordability for advanced cardiac tests, modernization in the countries, and increasing disposable income.

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Analysis & Forecast

The global NASH biomarkers market was valued at USD 800.6 million in 2021 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 23.6% over the forecast period. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market is witnessing growth due to the factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic liver diseases which is projected to increase demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools for NASH detection. Moreover, the market growth is propelled owing to the launch of novel diagnostic tests.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 59.53% in 2022 which can be attributed to various factors such as increasing diagnosis rate and the early launch of novel products in this region. Research and development funding for biomarkers is abundant, which supports medication development efforts and fosters business expansion. Europe, the market is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 23.51% over the forecast period. The growth of the market is due to the rising disease burden and economic impact of NASH in the region.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis & Forecast

The global cancer biomarkers market was valued at USD 19.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 13.9% over the forecast period. Growing prevalence of malignancies coupled with increasing focus on development of targeted therapies is a major factor affirming the positive growth of this market.

Cancer is reported to be the second leading cause of mortality in the U.S. after cardiovascular disorders. Prevalence of breast, prostate, and lung malignancies has increased at a very steep rate with an estimated number of over 1,600 people being affected in the U.S. every year. In 2017, around 200,000 cases of breast cancer have been reported in the U.S.

North America dominated the regional segment followed closely by Europe. High adoption of innovative technology, presence of key pharmaceutical companies, established R&D infrastructure pertaining to the development of novel diagnostic products and increased demand for specific & early diagnostics are the major factors for the aforementioned dominance. Asia Pacific region owing to increasing prevalence of cancer, beneficial environment for clinical trials, and increasing government funding for supporting drug development programs is anticipated to witness lucrative CAGR over the forecast period.

Neurological Biomarkers Market Analysis & Forecast

The global neurological biomarkers market was valued at USD 6.85 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 12.8% over the forecast period. Some of the major factors expected to drive the market are the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and growing awareness about the condition among physicians & patients. Furthermore, technological advancements and growing R&D efforts for neurological diseases drugs development are further propelling the overall market.

North America region commanded the highest share of around 41.63% of the market in 2022 and is expected to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 and 2030. The need for early diagnosis of neurological disorders, which would further aid to reduce treatment costs& mortality, is expected to fuel growth of the market in the region.

Biomarkers Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Biomarkers market has become intensely competitive, and products must successfully clear rigorous assessments, which puts them at a significant clinical advantage over existing products. However, existing brands are constantly renovating and improvising their products to maintain their market position.

Key players operating in the biomarkers industry are –

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Epigenomics AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

• QIAGEN N.V.