Get Full-Arch Tooth Replacement: University Periodontal Associates Offers Dental Implants in Houston

University Periodontal Associates unveils its top offering– dental implants in Houston, TX, for full-arch tooth replacement. Led by the best implant dentists, the practice offers implant solutions to enhance smiles and oral health.

Dr. David K. Dennison, the board-certified periodontist specializing in dental implants, and Dr. Erick E. Di Matteo, the expert in dental surgery, understand patients’ desires to flaunt a complete smile. They provide accurate, efficient, patient-centered care by integrating cutting-edge technology like 3D imaging and navigation into their treatment approach. These advancements ensure that every patient receives personalized care, resulting in a comfortable and stress-free experience.

Full-arch tooth replacement is a transformative dental procedure using the innovative All-On-4 dental implants. Commonly referred to as the “Teeth in a Day” system, this procedure employs extended implants specially crafted to anchor securely within the denser bone, completing the entire procedure within a single day. This gentle and minimally intrusive method is well-suited for many patients, even those with intricate medical conditions.

Dr. Dennison, the implant dentist in Houston, TX, commented, “We provide cutting-edge dental solutions that restore smiles, confidence, and quality of life. Dental implants, particularly the All-On-4 system, are a remarkable way to achieve full-arch tooth replacement effectively and efficiently.”

For full-arch teeth restoration with All-On-4® dental implants in Houston, TX, or to book an appointment, please contact University Periodontal Associates. Visit the website gums-houston.com or call (713) 523-9040

About University Periodontal Associates

University Periodontal Associates is a leading dental practice in Houston, TX, specializing in periodontal treatments and dental implantology. Combining the latest technology and expertise of dentists- Dr. David K. Dennison and Dr. Erick E. Di Matteo, the office is committed to delivering top-tier oral healthcare services to the community.