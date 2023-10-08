UI UX Design School AND Academy Sponsors UX India Conference, Launches Course with Job Guarantee

CEO and Founder, Dr. Jitin Chadha, is a keynote speaker at UX India and will deliver a TED-like talk on creating an engaging online learning experience

New Delhi, India, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ — AND Academy, a unique design upskilling school launched by the Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD), New Delhi, has announced, on 26 Sep, its participation as a Gold Sponsor in the prestigious UX India Conference. Founder and CEO of AND Academy, Dr. Jitin Chadha, will also take the stage as a keynote speaker and deliver an 18-minute TED-like talk on “Designing Immersive Online Learning Experiences: A Vision for the Future”.

Participation in the UX India Conference is proof of AND Academy’s continued commitment to staying industry-relevant. As an increasingly popular name in design education and provider of high-quality upskilling courses in the UX Design space, AND Academy’s sponsorship also reflects the emphasis it places on promoting best practices in the domain.

Dr. Jitin Chadha, CEO and Founder of AND Academy, has close to two decades of experience as an educational entrepreneur in the design space, and, through his talk, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the intersection of education and user experience. Dr. Jitin’s talk will also throw light on how one can, by following the UX Design process, adapt all the vital elements of the studio-based teaching model into the online world to ensure engaging and immersive user experiences for learners.

“I am honoured to be a keynote speaker at the prestigious UX India Conference. Design has always been a highly rewarding space; but with the rapid digitisation the world is witnessing, I can say without doubt that there could hardly be a better time to explore fields like UX Design, UI Design, and Graphic Design. During my long stint in the area of design, I’ve learnt that the key to success lies in remaining ever-curious and constantly staying abreast of the latest developments in this dynamic field. And, this conference, with its esteemed panel and erudite attendees caters to both aspects perfectly well”, said Dr. Jitin Chadha.

AND Academy extends an open invitation to all conference attendees and UX aficionados to visit their booth at the conference, where the team will be available to discuss learning opportunities and avenues to collaborate, as well as to exchange ideas on the latest trends in online education and design.

AND Academy’s participation in the UX India Conference comes close on the heels of its launch of the 34-week Diploma in User Interface (UI) Design course on 21 Sep 2023. This part-time course comprises 200+ hours of live classes and is taught by industry experts through the extensive use of projects. Along with a cutting-edge curriculum, it also offers UI Design aspirants a Job Guarantee, which means that the institute offers a full course fee refund if a learner is not placed in a relevant role, at an assured minimum salary package, within 6 months of graduating. No prior training or experience in design is required to pursue this, or any other course, at AND Academy.

About AND Academy

Backed by a decade of experience in design education, AND Academy was founded in 2022 and offers professional upskilling courses in Graphic Design, UI UX Design, Interior Design, and Motion Graphics. Powered by live and interactive online sessions, these courses combine expert mentorship, practical training, and industry exposure to cater to the needs of graduates and working professionals from varied backgrounds. AND Academy steers away from pre-recorded lectures and the webinar mode of teaching, and instead recreates an immersive, studio-based learning atmosphere in the virtual space, ensuring accessibility, flexibility, and affordability for learners. Since its inception, AND Academy has touched the lives of 300+ learners from all over the world.

About the UX India Conference

The UX India Conference is a renowned annual event that brings together professionals, thought leaders, and experts from the user experience design industry. The 2023 edition of this conference is scheduled to take place from 28th-30th September at The Leela Bharatiya City, Bengaluru, and will explore various roles and nuances of AI in design.

Media Contact: priyal.ray@andacademy.com

+91-8178125171