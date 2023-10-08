Breezy Point Smiles Offers Cutting-Edge Periodontal Disease Treatment in Queens, NY

Queens, NY, USA, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ — Breezy Point Smiles, a leading dental practice in Queens, is proud to announce its advanced periodontal disease treatment options for patients in the local community. With a commitment to providing top-notch dental care, Breezy Point Smiles is now offering comprehensive solutions to address periodontal disease and enhance patients’ oral health.

Periodontal disease, commonly known as gum disease, affects millions of Americans and can lead to serious dental issues if left untreated. Breezy Point Smiles recognizes the importance of early detection and effective treatment, and their team of skilled professionals is dedicated to helping patients achieve and maintain healthy gums and teeth.

Our periodontal disease treatment options include:

Non-Surgical Treatments: Breezy Point Smiles offers non-invasive therapies such as scaling and root planing to remove plaque and tartar buildup, reducing inflammation and promoting gum health. Laser Therapy: Utilizing state-of-the-art laser technology, our experienced dentists can precisely target and eliminate infected tissue, minimizing discomfort and downtime. Surgical Interventions: In severe cases, surgical procedures like gum grafting or pocket reduction may be recommended to restore gum health and prevent further damage.

Dr. Ron Kaminer, the lead periodontist at Breezy Point Smiles, emphasized, “We understand the impact of periodontal disease on overall health and well-being. Our goal is to provide personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs, ensuring the best possible outcomes.”