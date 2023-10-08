Murray Scholls Family Dental Expands Services to Provide Exceptional Cosmetic Dentistry in Beaverton

Beaverton, OR, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ — Murray Scholls Family Dental is thrilled to announce expanding its services to include exceptional cosmetic dentistry. With a commitment to delivering top-quality dental care, this expansion marks a significant milestone in providing comprehensive dental solutions to the Beaverton community.

Cosmetic dentistry has evolved over the years, allowing individuals to achieve the smile of their dreams. Murray Scholls Family Dental, a trusted name in dental care, now offers a wide range of cosmetic dental services to enhance patient smiles’ aesthetics and function.

Dr. Scott R. Walker, DMD, a highly skilled and experienced cosmetic dentist, leads the cosmetic dentistry team at Murray Scholls Family Dental. With a passion for creating beautiful smiles, Dr. Walker is dedicated to helping patients achieve the confidence that comes with a radiant smile.

The cosmetic dentistry services at Murray Scholls Family Dental encompass a variety of treatments, including teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, dental bonding, Invisalign clear aligners, and smile makeovers. Whether patients want to brighten their smiles, correct minor imperfections, or undergo a complete smile transformation, the expert team at Murray Scholls Family Dental has the expertise to deliver exceptional results.

“We are excited to offer comprehensive cosmetic dentistry services to our patients in Beaverton,” said Nicolas T. Maxim, DMD, Dentist at Murray Scholls Family Dental. “Our goal is to help individuals achieve the smile they’ve always wanted, and with Dr. Scott R. Walker leading our cosmetic dentistry team, we are confident in our ability to provide outstanding care.”

The expansion into cosmetic dentistry aligns with Murray Scholls Family Dental’s commitment to offering patient-centric care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Adding cosmetic dentistry services ensures that patients can receive a full spectrum of dental treatments, from preventive care to smile-enhancing cosmetic procedures, all under one roof.

Patients seeking to improve their smiles and boost confidence are invited to explore the cosmetic dentistry services now available at Murray Scholls Family Dental in Beaverton.

For more information about the cosmetic dentistry services at Murray Scholls Family Dental or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.murrayschollsfamilydental.com or call (971) 405-7535.

About Murray Scholls Family Dental

Murray Scholls Family Dental is a leading dental practice in Beaverton, dedicated to providing exceptional dental care with a patient-centric focus. Led by Dr. Scott R. Walker, DMD, the practice offers a comprehensive range of dental services in a comfortable and welcoming environment, including preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry.

Media Contact

Dr. Scott R. Walker, DMD

(971) 405-7535

info@murrayschollsfamilydental.com