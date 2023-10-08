Lucintel Forecasts Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market to Reach $5.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global coordinate measuring machine market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, aerospace, heavy machinery, energy & power, electronics, and medical markets. The global coordinate measuring machine (CMM) market is expected to reach an estimated $5.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing adaption of 3D data in modeling and analytical applications, growing trend of cloud computing and industry 4.0, and rising investments in research and development on developing metrology products.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in coordinate measuring machine market to 2030 by type (fixed CMM and portable CMM), end use (automotive, aerospace, heavy machinery, energy & power, electronics, medical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, fixed CMM and portable CMM are the major segments of coordinate measuring machine (CMM) market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that portable CMM is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing adoption in automotive and power industries owing to its ease of use and its capability to provide maximum flexibility to perform metrology activities.

Within this market, heavy machinery will remain the largest segment as it can deliver onsite dimensional measurement to heavy equipment manufacturers, such as earthmoving, excavation, and agricultural machinery.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and growing adoption of automation in various industrial verticals in the region.

Hexagon, FARO Technologies, Carl Zeiss, Eley Metrology, N J Metrology, Nikon Metrology, Metronor, and Creaform Inc are the major suppliers in the coordinate measuring machine (CMM) market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market