Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Bhubaneswar is Organizing Safe and Comfortable Ambulance Transfer

Bhubaneswar, India, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — When a patient is referred to a medical center in a different city, we need a quick yet safer means of medical transport so that covering longer distances wouldn’t be discomforting for the patient and the journey gets completed right on time. For that selection of Vedanta Air Ambulance would be the best alternative which is presenting Air Ambulance from Bhubaneswar with an in-built intensive care unit inside the aircraft carrier so that the transfer process doesn’t seem risky or troublesome at any point.

Our end-to-end oxygen support makes sure the patients are kept in a stable state, and they don’t experience any complications on the way, and the availability of a transport ventilator just adds to the comfort-filled transfer of the patients. We have been in the air medical transportation business for over a decade, which has ended up making our service in the best interest of the patients and doesn’t let them experience any onboard trauma or complication while in transit. We at Air Ambulance Service in Bhubaneswar have to date never composed any risky or troublesome air medical transportation and have been present with our service round the clock.

Get Round the Clock Booking for Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Bangalore

For patients who are too critical to travel via any commercial medium of transport, Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Bangalore offers a medically outfitted air ambulance that can be helpful in shifting patients without causing any complications on the way. With the availability of cardiac monitors, suction pumps, nebulizers, infusion pumps, syringes, SPO2 machines, oximeters, defibrillators, and other necessary equipment inside the air ambulance we can guarantee a journey filled with end-to-end comfort and complete safety.

At an event, it so happened that our team at Air Ambulance in Bangalore got a call for booking an air ambulance on an urgent basis so that a patient with kidney complications could be transferred to the medical facility of the selected choice. We outfitted the flight with the best equipment that was required for keeping the health of the patient in a stabilized state and also had kidney dialysis machines to manage the treatment if needed. Along with the availability of an expert urology team, we were able to relocate the patient without causing any anti-effect to the patient on the way. We didn’t let the journey get delayed at any point.