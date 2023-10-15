Binmile Ranks High Among London’s Top Application Modernization Companies by The Manifest

Noida, India, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile, a leading digital strategy and product engineering company, is proud to announce its inclusion as a top Application Modernization Company in London, as unveiled by The Manifest. This recognition underscores Binmile’s commitment to delivering exceptional services and innovative solutions to clients in the heart of the United Kingdom.

With a diverse portfolio of successful projects, Binmile has solidified its reputation as a trusted application modernisation services partner in London for businesses seeking to transform their applications and stay ahead in today’s competitive landscape. One such remarkable project involved collaborating with a prominent player in the IT Services & Consulting industry.

The company faced a unique challenge in dealing with obsolete technology for development, recognizing the need to transition their current systems and update to a modern and highly efficient technology. Additionally, the client was determined to enhance its digital presence and embark on a journey to create a fresh website from scratch.

Binmile’s expert team played a pivotal role in this transformation, undertaking a comprehensive scope of work that included end-to-end application modernisation services in London, streamlining processes by combining systems to create efficient workflows, and developing an entirely new company website. This strategic implementation enabled their client to not only modernize their technology stack but also improve their overall digital strategy, thereby positioning them for greater success in the digital age.

“Our partnership with our clients exemplifies Binmile’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions and empowering businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving technological landscape.” said Ms, Sana Ansari, AVP Marketing at Binmile. “We take pride in our ability to blend agility and speed with innovation, ensuring that our clients receive quality driven application modernisation services that drive growth and success.”

Binmile has an impressive track record in consistently providing custom market-leading solutions to over 200 global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Fortune 500 enterprises, and Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). Their expertise spans various industries, including High Tech, BFSI, Healthcare, Education, E-Commerce, and Manufacturing.

As a comprehensive solutions provider, Binmile offers a wide range of services, including Product Engineering, Software Development, SaaS Development, Mobility Solutions, App Modernization, Application Development, Quality Assurance and Testing, Cloud Consulting, and DevOps. Their outcome-driven approach has helped industries address software development concerns with pragmatism and efficiency.

Binmile’s recognition as London’s top Application Modernization Company by The Manifest is a testament to their unwavering commitment to delivering excellence and innovation in every project they undertake. Their dedication to helping businesses adapt, grow, and thrive in the digital age sets them apart as a premier choice for organizations seeking to transform their operations.

About Binmile:

Binmile is a leading digital strategy and product engineering company that specializes in delivering custom market-leading solutions to global ISVs, Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs across various industries. With a focus on innovation, agility, and outcome-based approaches, Binmile empowers businesses to address software development concerns and achieve their goals in the digital era.

About The Manifest

The Manifest is a highly regarded business news and how-to website that serves as an essential resource for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small to mid-market businesses. This platform is dedicated to compiling and analyzing practical business insights, offering invaluable guidance throughout the entire buyer journey. With a commitment to making business goals a reality, The Manifest provides data-driven benchmarks, step-by-step guides, and agency shortlists to empower businesses to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. With a user-friendly interface and a wealth of expertise, it has become a go-to destination for those looking to navigate the intricacies of business with confidence.