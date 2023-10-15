Kapoor Sales Corporation Introduces High-Quality Polycarbonate Granules: Lexan 943A, Glass Filled PC, Lexan 3412R, Lexan 940, PC GF 10

New Delhi, India, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales Corporation, a leading name in the plastic industry, is proud to announce the availability of a diverse range of premium Polycarbonate Granules, including Lexan 943A, Glass Filled PC, Lexan 3412R, Lexan 940, and PC GF 10. These high-performance materials are designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of various industries.

Polycarbonate is a versatile thermoplastic known for its exceptional properties, such as high impact resistance, optical clarity, and excellent dimensional stability. Kapoor Sales Corporation is committed to delivering top-notch polycarbonate granules to cater to a wide array of applications.

Key Products:

Lexan 943A: Kapoor Sales Corporation offers Lexan 943A polycarbonate granules, known for their outstanding clarity, impact strength, and flame resistance. These granules are ideal for applications requiring transparency and durability.

Glass Filled PC: Our glass-filled polycarbonate granules are engineered to provide enhanced stiffness and heat resistance. They are suitable for applications where structural integrity and dimensional stability are paramount.

Lexan 3412R: Lexan 3412R is a high-flow polycarbonate resin designed for ease of processing and excellent mold release. It is an excellent choice for applications that demand intricate designs and detailed features.

Lexan 940: Lexan 940 is a general-purpose polycarbonate resin known for its balance of properties, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, including consumer goods, automotive parts, and electrical components.

PC GF 10: Kapoor Sales Corporation offers PC GF 10, a glass-fiber-reinforced polycarbonate that provides enhanced strength and stiffness, making it an ideal choice for applications where structural integrity is essential.

“We are excited to expand our product portfolio to include these high-quality polycarbonate granules,” said Spokesperson of at Kapoor Sales Corporation. “Our commitment to delivering top-notch materials to our customers remains unwavering. These new additions offer exceptional properties that will undoubtedly meet the demanding requirements of various industries.”

Kapoor Sales Corporation takes pride in its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a focus on providing reliable and high-performance materials, the company continues to be a preferred partner for businesses across diverse sectors.

For more information about Kapoor Sales Corporation’s Polycarbonate Granules, including Lexan 943A, Glass Filled PC, Lexan 3412R, Lexan 940, and PC GF 10, please visit https://www.kapoorsales.com/pc-fr-glass-filled-granules.php or contact our sales team at ksc@kapoorsales.com.

