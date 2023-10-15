Prime Healthcare hospitals among best in the nation at serving patients and community

Ontario, California, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare announced today that the health system and its hospitals have earned the distinction of “most socially responsible” by the Lown Institute. Prime Healthcare was recognized as a Top 10 Health System in the Nation for Social Responsibility and received an ‘A’ grade for Social Responsibility, ‘A’ grade for Health Equity, ‘A’ grade for Patient Outcomes, ‘A’ grade for Clinical Outcomes, and ‘A’ grade for Inclusivity.

“When communities have access to socially responsible healthcare, our nation grows stronger,” said Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute. “That’s why it’s so important to hold up these high-performing hospitals as examples for others to follow.”

The Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility is published annually by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank. Lown evaluates 53 metrics of Health Equity, Value, and Outcomes using publicly available data and the result is a comprehensive Social Responsibility grade for over 3,600 hospitals and 296 health systems nationwide. Lown grades are independent rankings; hospitals and health systems do not apply to be listed on the Lown Index.

“Social responsibility and health equity are at the core of our mission, and it is a privilege to care for and support our communities with quality care that is equitable and safe,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Region I CEO and Corporate Chief Medical Officer. “Thank you to all our caregivers for your steadfast commitment to improving the health and well-being of all those we serve.”

Twenty-five Prime Healthcare hospitals spanning 14 states have been recognized for outstanding social responsibility, receiving an “A” grade on the 2023-24 Lown Institute Hospitals Index. Four Prime Healthcare hospitals made this year’s Honor Roll, earning straight “A” grades across Social Responsibility, Health Equity, Value of Care, and Patient Outcomes.

West Anaheim Medical Center (CA)

Dallas Medical Center (TX)

Suburban Community Hospital (PA)

Landmark Medical Center (RI)

The Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility is the only ranking to include metrics of health equity and value of care alongside patient outcomes, creating a holistic view of hospitals as total community partners. In the fourth annual and largest set of rankings to date, the 2023-24 Lown Index evaluates hospitals on 50+ measures–including novel metrics such as community benefit, racial Inclusivity, and avoidance of overuse–for more than 3,600 hospitals nationwide. Data sources include Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage claims, CMS patient safety data and hospital cost reports, and IRS 990 forms, among others. Full methodology can be found on the Lown Index website.

Seven hospitals awarded this year are not-for-profit hospitals that are members of Prime Healthcare Foundation. “Congratulations to the staff and physicians of our Prime Healthcare Foundation hospitals that received this prestigious recognition,” said Kavitha Bhatia, MD, President and Chair of Prime Healthcare Foundation and Chief Medical Officer of Strategy, Prime Healthcare. “We are grateful for their unwavering dedication to providing quality care with dignity and respect for all while preserving access and improving health equity and outcomes.”

The 2023-24 Prime Healthcare/Prime Healthcare Foundation awardees are: Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, San Diego, CA; Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Inglewood, CA; Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Coshocton, OH; Dallas Medical Center, Dallas, TX; Dallas Regional Medical Center, Mesquite, TX; Desert Valley Hospital, Victorville, CA; East Liverpool City Hospital, East Liverpool, OH; Encino Hospital Medical Center, Encino, CA; Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center, Garden Grove, CA; Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron, MI; Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI; Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, TX; Monroe Hospital, Bloomington, IN; North Vista Hospital, North Las Vegas, NV; Paradise Valley Hospital, National City, CA; Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, KS; Roxborough Memorial Hospital, Philadelphia, PA; Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital, Denville, NJ; Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Reno, NV; Saint Michael’s Medical Center, Newark, NJ; Sherman Oaks Hospital, Sherman Oaks, CA; St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, MO; St. Mary’s General Hospital, Passaic, NJ; Suburban Community Hospital, Norristown, PA; West Anaheim Medical Center, Anaheim, CA.

# # #

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.